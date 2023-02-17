Adebayo determined to avoid a repeat of his wayward efforts at Preston after winning monthly award

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo is determined to avoid a repeat of his efforts to find the net in the 1-1 draw at Preston North End on Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old had two brilliant chances to open the scoring at Deepdale, the first coming when found by Gabe Osho's long ball, he was left one-on-one with home keeper Freddie Woodman.

Possibly thinking he had pushed his defender to create the opportunity, Adebayo’s casual attempt was way wide of the mark, giving the Lilywhites a huge let-off.

It was the same story after the break, as sent clean through by Jordan Clark’s reverse pass, he was much, much closer this time, only narrowly missing the far corner with Woodman beaten.

Adebayo’s failure to find the net means he has now gone four games without scoring, following a run of five goals in five successive matches that him named the club's Diamond Player of the Month for January.

On receiving the award, Adebayo tweeted: "Hopefully more days like this in front of goal and not like last night‍.”

Team-mate Amari’i Bell had revealed the forward was disappointed in the dressing room at the conclusion of the fixture, saying: “I think he’s a little bit down as you would be as they’re two great chances which on another day he scores.

Elijah Adebayo applies the pressure against Preston

"But there’s no time to be down about it, we need to keep on going and a game on Saturday is a chance to put it right.”

Meanwhile, responding to his comments on social media, Town's fans were quick to show their support, @andygill76 wrote: “Keep on keeping on, big man.

"Got to be there to get them and some days they just don’t go in.

"We can see you and the lads are working hard and the rewards will come COYH.”

@stephenrperry59: “Keep going lad, you are a very good footballer, every good striker misses loads of chances because they are are good enough to get that opportunity.”

@LTFC_Dave: “Fair play for fronting up to it Eli.

"We all have bad days at the office.

"Let's make a statement and put it right on Saturday.”

@LFPB_LBG: “Chin up sir, you'll have better days.

"Effort was faultless and you were in the right places, just one of those days.”

@Ginger_Biscuit4: “Chin up Eli, goals will come if you keep getting in position.

"Top player you are for us and I think you're bagging Saturday.”

@GaryAlanMcPheat: “Elijah just keep working hard. The goals will come.

"Just an off night last night. No big deal.

"You’re a great lad and I know you will soon be banging in the goals again very soon.”

@monkey_grinder: “Wasn't your night, that happens sometimes.

"And you do so much more than just score goals, incredible worker.

“I'm guessing when you get your next, you'll have a hot streak.

“Looking forward to it!”

@Neilcp71: “Everyone has a bad day once in a while.

"You’ve been immense for us and you’ll continue to be so.

"Hope you take it out on Burnley at the weekend.”

@StaceySellars4: “Don't worry about last night.

"Head up and be positive for the next one.

"We are all with you Elijah.”

@KatLT14: “Last night was just one of those nights pal.

"On to Saturday COYH.”