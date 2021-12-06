Adebayo happy to be back in the goals for Luton after revealing Forest penalty miss did affect him

Emmanuel Adebayo wheels away after scoring his ninth of the season at Blackpool on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo was relieved to be back in the goals at the weekend after admitting his penalty miss against Nottingham Forest recently had affected him.

The 23-year-old had been on eight goals for the term since scoring in the 3-1 win over Middlesbrough early last month, making it three in three appearances, but then failed to take a glorious opportunity at the City Ground, denied by Brice Samba from 12 yards.

Going into the weekend’s clash at Bloomfield Road, Adebayo had gone four matches without a goal, and after going close in the first half, Town's leading marksman was back on the scoresheet early in the second period, stooping to head home Jordan Clark’s pinpoint cross at the far post for the second goal in what was an excellent 3-0 win.

The forward, now on nine for the campaign, said: “I should be on 10, should be on more than 10, but should be on 10 definitely.

“Obviously things have happened, but I’ll forget about those now, we move on.

“I just need one chance and that came along today and I took it, so it’s a step in the right direction.

“I’m glad to be back in the goals, helping the team again, and hopefully that will not be the last time I score a goal.

“For that night and Wednesday, when I had time to think about it (penalty miss), yes, it did affect me, but then it’s gone.

“I went into the game Saturday (against Cardiff), we don’t get the result, but I was hoping to put it right that game.

“So again, with football, especially with the league, you get loads of chances to put things right and I know next one now, I know exactly what I’m going to do.

“It’s not like you go out to intentionally miss a penalty but things do happen and I’ll just put it right next time.”

Even though Adebayo hadn’t found the net for four matches ahead of the trip to Blackpool, he wasn't getting overly worried about it, as he continued: "If I miss a chance, I know that I’m going to get another one.

"I’m going to make sure that I’m even more focused on that next chance to make sure I put it away and help the team.

"I haven’t had many chances of late, but today I have a couple and put one away.

“He’s (Clark) a fantastic pro, I enjoy playing with him and training with him every day.

"I know what he’s going to do and he knows I’m going to be in that position.

"So if the ball is on the money then it’s down to me at the end of the day and that’s what I’m paid to do, put the ball in the back of the net."

Town boss Nathan Jones was certainly impressed by the manner in which his forward, who was playing League Two football this time last year, adapted to the conditions and led the line for the Hatters on the day, as he said: "He’s a constant threat and we keep on to him about certain stuff and we demand from him.

"He doesn’t always like it, but he’s a good player and we’re very proud of him and how he does as he looked a threat today."

Meanwhile, Adebayo's goal means that Luton still haven't lost when he has scored, taking his record to 10 wins and two draws from the 12 matches he has found the net in.

On learning the stat, the forward added: "Really? That’s fantastic, I’ve got to keep scoring then haven’t I!