Carlton Morris shields the ball during this evening's 1-0 win over Cardiff

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo turned from villain to hero as after missing a penalty, he headed home a late winner as the Hatters climbed to fourth in the Championship by beating Cardiff City this evening.

With striker Harry Cornick not in the Luton starting line-up, increasing the speculation he is on his way out of Kenilworth Road, the absent forward was one of four changes from the FA Cup draw with Grimsby on Saturday, Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh handed an immediate start, with Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Reece Burke recalled.

It meant Allan Campbell and Gabe Osho dropped to the bench, Dan Potts missing out and new keeper Jack Walton named as a substitute.

Town looked to have made a good start, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu seeing his piledriver blocked and Drameh sending one cross just beyond Elijah Adebayo.

The Bluebirds hit back though, Tom Lockyer caught in possession and Sheyi Ojo shooting straight at Ethan Horvath who was almost embarrassed by Callum Robinson, thinking his long range piledriver was going over, only for it to clip the top off the crossbar.

Alfie Doughty's pace saw him eat up the grass and avert the danger when Ojo broke, while the former Liverpool man was clearly not afraid to shoot, testing Horvath at his near post.

With 26 minutes gone, Luton looked to attack on the right once more, Woodrow escaping to hang up a cross that Adebayo, under pressure could only head at Allsop.

That was pretty much it for the rest of a difficult on the eye first half, referee Geoff Eltringham's odd decision making winding up an increasingly frustrated Kenilworth Road crowd.

Drameh caught the eye though, with his intent to get forward and impressive delivery, plus showing plenty of willingness to get back and defend when needed as well.

Needing a far better start to the second period, Luton almost had it in the opening minute, Burke finding Woodrow in the area whose first-time shot was narrowly over.

Ojo sent a free kick hopelessly over the bar, as the play didn't really improve a great deal until the hour mark, the Cardiff winger once more the dangerman, his curler drawing a terrific and important stop from a full stretch Horvath.

Luton then had a glorious chance to open the scoring on 70 minutes when Adebayo tried to turn in the area and saw his flick cannon off a Cardiff hand in the area.

Referee Eltringham signalled for the spot, but in keeping with the contest, Adebayo's effort was weak and Allstop was able to shovel behind.

Somehow Cardiff didn't make the most of the miss as five minutes later, Ryan Wintle somehow escaped the attentions of the entire Luton defence, left completely unmarked to receive Robinson's pass, but could only slice woefully wide.

An ambitious Doughty volley whistled into the stands, as with Fred Onyedinma on, he looked a real menace on the right, beating his man again and seeing a cross-shot fingertipped away by Allsop.

Luton stayed patient though and with time running out, Bell fed Doughty on the left, his cross taking a nick and met by Adebayo who thumped his header past Allsop to great relief amongst the home fans.

Town learned from their error at the weekend and dug in, seeing out the stoppage time with ease, to secure only a fourth home win of the season, Morris and Mark McGuinness both picked up bookings after the final whistle for a bad-tempered altercation.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh (Fred Onyedinma 70), Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Cauley Woodrow (Luke Berry 69), Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: Jack Walton, Elliot Thorpe, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell.

Bluebirds: Ryan Allsop, Mark McGuinness, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls (C Rubin Colwill 77), Sheyi Ojo, Romaine Sawyers, Cedric Kipre, Jack Simpson, Mark Harris (Jaden Philogene 77), Perry Ng, Callum Robinson.

Subs not used: Kion Etete, Jak Alnwick, Andy Rinomhota, Isaak Davies, Xavier Benjamin.

Referee: Geoff Eltringham.

Booked: Ralls 40, Doughty 49, Adebayo 57, Morris 90, McGuinness 90).