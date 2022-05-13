Adebayo misses out again as Hatters are unchanged for Terriers play-off semi-final first leg

Reece Burke keeps his place in the Town side this evening

Luton boss Nathan Jones has chosen an unchanged side from the 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday for tonight’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg against Huddersfield Town.

It means that for the third game running, top scorer Elijah Adebayo wasn't included, despite undergoing cryotherapy treatment during the week in a bid to get fit.

There was a single alteration on the bench for the Hatters as defender Peter Kioso came in for attacker Admiral Muskwe.

Huddersfield welcomed Lewis O'Brien back into the side from their 2-0 victory against Bristol City, with Welsh international Sorba Thomas fit enough for the bench.

Hatters: Matt Ingram, James Bree, Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley ©, Kal Nasmith, Amari'i Bell, Henri Lansbury, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Cameron Jerome, Harry Cornick.

Subs: Harry Isted, Dan Potts, Tom Lockyer, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Danny Hylton, Peter Kioso, Robert Snodgrass.

Terriers: Lee Nicholls, Harry Toffolo, Jonathan Hogg ©, Lewis O'Brien, Duane Holmes, Ollie Turton, Naby Sarr, Danel Sinani, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Jon Russell.

Subs: Pipa, Tino Anjorin, Jordan Rhodes, Sorba Thomas, Jamal Blackman, Levi Colwill, Carel Eiting.