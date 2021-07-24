Adebayo on target but Hatters are held to draw by Portsmouth

Elijah Adebayo was on target for Luton Town

The Hatters were the better side for much of the contest and took an early lead, but Pompey quickly cancelled out Elijah Adebayo s opener and then battled their way to a share of the spoils.

It was the first time supporters had been back inside Kenilworth Road since last December, but they didn't get to celebrate that occasion with a victory.

The draw did ensure that Luton's unbeaten pre-season record continues.

Boosted by the noise of fans in the stands, the Hatters started the game well, and their early dominance was rewarded on 10 minutes when Adebayo fired them ahead.

The former Walsall frontman had already sent one effort fizzing wide, but he made no mistake second time around, as he collected a through ball from Fred Onyedinma and curled the ball home.

The lead was short-lived though, as Pompey levelled two minutes later through Gassan Ahadme, who is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Norwich City.

The goal was almost a carbon copy of that of the Hatters, with Ahadme this time latching on to a through ball and slotting the ball into the net.

Onyedinma was looking the most lively for the home side and was proving to be a thorn in the Pompey side, but the visiting goalkeeper Alex Bass twice denied the former Wycombe Wanderers man with crucial saves.

It was all square at the break.

The second half saw Luton dominate more, and early in the second half winger Harry Cornick was put through on goal by Adebayo but was denied by Bass who saved from close range.

The Hatters were now starting to create the opportunities, and on 72 minutes they again went close, only for James Bree to fire the wrong side of the post.

With 10 minutes remaining, Luton went even closer, but Dan Potts sent his thumping header against the crossbar.

Both sides made plenty of changes in the second half as both managers got more crucial minutes into their players' legs ahead of the serious business of the new season starting in a couple of weeks.

Line-ups

Luton: Sluga (Shea 65), Bree (Kioso 80), Burke, Bradley (Osho 65), Potts, Rea (Naismith 65), Campbell (Perreira 80), Clark, Cornick (Mpanzu 65), Onyedinma (Mendes Gomes 65), Adebayo. Substitutes not used: Hutchinson, Osho, Beckwith, Isted