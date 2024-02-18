Adebayo out as Ex-Red Devils duo Chong and Mengi retuen for Luton against Manchester United
Luton Town have made three changes for their clash against Manchester United this afternoon, with former Red Devils duo Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong both coming back into the starting line-up from the side who lost 3-1 to Sheffield United.
Mengi replaced Reece Burke, with Chong in for Jordan Clark, as the pair dropped to the bench where they were joined by youngster Zack Nelson in the absence of Jacob Brown. The hosts were then hit with another alteration in the warm-up, top scorer Elijah Adebayo pulling up and heading for the tunnel, his place taken by Cauley Woodrow in what was his first league start of the season, Dan Potts named amongst the substitutes.
The visiting Red Devils had Luke Shaw available following his injury against Aston Villa last season, as he joined fellow England internationals Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford along with the in-form Rasmus Højlund
Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Teden Mengi, Gabe Osho Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Ross Barkley, Sambi Lokonga, Tahith Chong, Cauley Woodrow, Carlton Morris. Subs: Tim Krul, Luke Berry, Issa Kabore, Andros Townsend, Dan Potts, Reece Burke, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Zack Nelson.
Red Devils: Onana, Harry Maguire, Bruno Fernandes (C), Marcus Rashford, Rasmus Højlund, Alejandro Garnacho, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo. Subs: Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof, Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, Amad Diallo, Antony, Jonny Evans, Scott McTominay, Omari Forson. Referee: David Coote.