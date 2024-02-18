Luton Town have made three changes for their clash against Manchester United this afternoon, with former Red Devils duo Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong both coming back into the starting line-up from the side who lost 3-1 to Sheffield United.

Mengi replaced Reece Burke, with Chong in for Jordan Clark, as the pair dropped to the bench where they were joined by youngster Zack Nelson in the absence of Jacob Brown. The hosts were then hit with another alteration in the warm-up, top scorer Elijah Adebayo pulling up and heading for the tunnel, his place taken by Cauley Woodrow in what was his first league start of the season, Dan Potts named amongst the substitutes.