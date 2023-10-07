Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo has been rewarded for his first goal of the season on Tuesday night by being recalled to the Town starting XI for this afternoon’s Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Kenilworth Road.

The 25-year-old, who opened his account in midweek, is one of three changes to the side, as Reece Burke, who played the majority of the Hatters’ 2-1 defeat against Burnley, and Mads Andersen, are also back in.

They replace Issa Kabore and Teden Mengi who drop to the bench, with Amari’i Bell out due to his hamstring injury.

Elijah Adebayo is back for the Hatters this afternoon - pic: Liam Smith

Midfielder Ross Barkley is fit enough to take his place in the match-day squad, as does Joe Johnson following his call-up to the England U18s.

Visitors Spurs are unchanged from their 2-1 victory over Liverpool, Son Heung-Min leading the line, with England international James Maddison starting too.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Mads Andersen, Tom Lockyer (C), Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Jacob Brown, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Tim Krul, Ross Barkley, Luke Berry, Cauley Woodrow, Issa Kabore, Tahith Chong, Ryan Giles, Teden Mengi, Joe Johnson.

Spurs: Guglielmo Vicario, Son Heung-Min (C), Yves Bissouma, Richarlison, James Maddison, Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, Pedro Porro, Pape Matar Sarr, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie.

Subs: Fraser Forster, Oliver Skipp, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Bryan Gil, Eric Dier, Giovani Lo Celso, Ben Davies, Alejo Veliz.