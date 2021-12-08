Adebayo relieved Luton could 'stop the rot' with Seasiders victory

Elijah Adebayo celebrates putting Town 2-0 up at Blackpool - pic: Gareth Owen

Striker Elijah Adebayo was relieved that the Hatters were able to ‘stop the rot’ in convincing style with a 3-0 victory at Blackpool on Saturday.

The visitors had gone into the game on the back of a four game winless run, taking just one point in that time too.

Town were thankful to goalkeeper James Shea for some terrific saves in the first half, before captain Sonny Bradley opened the scoring just before half time.

Adebayo himself made it 2-0 with a back post header shortly after the break, with Jordan Clark completing the scoring in stoppage time.

Adebayo said: “Goals win games, forget the 3-0 scoreline, any win would have been perfect just to stop the rot if you say.

“We have had a few disappointing weeks of late, but we know we’re a good team it’s just about putting those things together and being clinical in both boxes, which we haven’t been in the last couple of games.

“But today with the conditions and everything, we’ve had to ride our luck out at some stages of the game, but just defend properly.

“If we defend properly and do the basics like the gaffer says then you’ve got every chance of winning a game.

“The first goal is always important, if you score the first goal then it’s very, very hard, or very, very rare that we lose games.

“So we know how important those two factors are and it’s been a good day.”

In what were awful conditions in Lancashire, a freezing gale-force wind affecting both side’s goal-kicks, plus rain coming down for the entire 90 minutes, although he wasn't a fan of the weather, Adebayo relished the challenge.

He continued: “It affected me, I don’t know if it affected anyone else, but you can’t control the weather.

“You just play what’s in front of you, and I thought the boys dealt with it fantastically well.

“I’m up for every game, some people don’t like playing in these types of conditions but these are chances, especially for centre forwards.

“People are going to make mistakes, defenders might slip, you might get a clean way through on goal if a defender slips and makes a mistake.

“So I’m always up for every game, but today was just about getting the win more importantly, making sure we got the three points and a clean sheet because we’ve conceding quite a few goals of late.

“So the clean sheet was most important, but three goals was definitely on the cards today.

“Personally, I’m not a big fan of the cold, but this is my job and we have to make sure we have the right mindset for every game, regardless if it’s sunny, if it’s hailstones, snow, whatever.