Town striker Elijah Adebayo is back for Luton

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has made five changes to his side to face West Bromwich Albion this afternoon from the team who drew 1-1 with Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup last Saturday.

Elijah Adebayo comes back in to partner Carlton Morris upfront, while Tom Lockyer, Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty are all recalled, as Harry Cornick, Cauley Woodrow, Louie Watson, Gabe Osho and Reece Burke drop to bench.

The visitors opted for former Barnsley striker Daryl Dike in place of the suspended top scorer Brandon Thomas-Asante, who starts his three match ban for violent conduct, while ex-Luton loanee Alex Palmer begins in goal.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell , Jordan Clark, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Harry Isted, Cauley Woodrow, Reece Burke, Louie Watson, Cameron Jerome, Gabe Osho, Harry Cornick.

Baggies: Alex Palmer, Darnell Furlong, Conor Townsend, Dara O'Shea (C), Matt Phillips, Daryl Dike, Jayson Molumby, Erik Pieters, Jed Wallace, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu.

Subs: David Button, Semi Ajayi, Tom Rogic, Jake Livermore, Grady Diangana, Adam Reach, Taylor Gardner-Hickman.