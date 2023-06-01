Adebayo reveals he's watched his Wembley assist for Hatters' 'superstar' Clark in English, French and Spanish!

​​Luton striker Elijah Adebayo admitted he has spent a fair bit of time re-watching his part in the Hatters’ opening goal at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The 25-year-old forward chased a long ball forward from Alfie Doughty, before getting it under control just before it went out for a throw-in, getting his body in front of covering defender Kyle McFadzean.

He then twisted the Sky Blues centre half left and right, throwing in a chop for good measure, before getting his head up and spying the run of team-mate Jordan Clark, who did the rest.

When asked if he had taken a look back at his assist since, Adebayo said: “I think I’ve watched it so many times, on different broadcasting pages.

"So I’ve watched it in French, Spanish, English, ITV, BBC, for me, it’s something that I’ve got, something that people probably don’t see a lot of.

"It's the same with Carlton as well, we’re both very good with our feet and Clicker does what Clicker does, I call him superstar because he is a superstar.”

Clark still had a fair bit to do when receiving Adebayo's pass, as his first touch on his right foot was sumptuous, his second even better, rifling past keeper Ben Wilson with his left to bulge the City net.

Elijah Adebayo looks to get past his man at Wembley

Adebayo continued: “Nathan Jones had said it plenty of times, he’s the best free transfer in history, I completely agree.

"When you see Clicker there, once he gets the ball, his first touch is amazing, sets him up perfectly for his strike and sets us on his way.

“I was telling everyone to calm down as I was a bit worried the ball went out and obviously VAR being there, I was there I might be screwed, but we’re on our way.”

It looked like Adebayo might have doubled the lead for Luton in the first half, but saw a volley skew wide with just Wilson to beat and then had a goal ruled out, one of three for Town on the day for Town, when Luke McNally’s clearance rebounded in off his elbow.

Unlike Joe Taylor in extra time, he knew he wasn’t about to be off celebrating though, as he said: “No, I looked at the referee straight away and I was almost apologising to him.

"He looked at me and he started smiling.

"If VAR wasn’t there he probably would have given that, but it is what it is.”

Coventry levelled midway through the second half when Gustavo Hamer sidefooted beyond Ethan Horvath after a quickfire counter from the Sky Blues.

Extra time saw the teams unable to find a winner, with the contest being decided by penalties, as with Adebayo having been substituted, Luton eventually came through 6-5 thanks to Fankaty Dabo’s miss.

That had been news to Adebayo though, as he said: “I didn’t see it, I didn’t watch any of the pens.

"I cried when I knew it was going into penalties, as I knew it was a lottery and then me and Kevin Pilkington, we shared a lovely hug with tears on our knees, when we realised we won.

"From there it was just enjoy it.