Adebayo scores but Hatters are beaten by Sunderland in play-off first leg

Luton will have to do it the hard way if they want to reach the Premier League this term after letting a 1-0 lead slip to lose 2-1 against Sunderland in their Championship play-off semi-final first leg this afternoon.

Despite finishing 11 points clear of their hosts during the regular season, it was the Black Cats who looked the stronger of the two sides for the majority of the contest, especially in a second half they dominated, ensuring it is they who will head to Kenilworth Road with a narrow advantage on Tuesday night.

Luton boss Rob Edwards restored Gabe Osho to the back-line from the team who drew with Blackburn Rovers in their penultimate game of the campaign, while Jordan Clark got the nod in midfield over Allan Campbell in the midfield.

Elijah Adebayo celebrates putting Luton 1-0 ahead at the Stadium of Light

The Hatters, who needed to quieten a boisterous crowd of over 46,000 in the early stages, might have been up against 10 men when Joe Gelhardt swung an arm at Tom Lockyer as the two tangled off the ball, and was lucky to avoid seeing red after connecting with the back of the skipper's head.

Town settled though, Carlton Morris putting a header straight at Anthony Patterson from a deep cross, although Jack Clarke gave an early warning, slamming a cross-shot wide.

Sunderland looked like they had begun to grasp the initiative, hunting Luton down in packs when the ball was in midfield and winning it back with regularity.

They went close too, Patrick Roberts cutting off his wing and trying to pick out the bottom corner, Ethan Horvath with a big save and the rebound nutmegging the lurking Gelhardt.

Looking to relieve some of that pressure, Town went up the other end and won a corner on 11 minutes as somewhat against the run of play, they had the lead.

A deep delivery was met by Morris, Osho helping it on, before Alfie Doughty was denied by a terrific save from Patterson and the post, Elijah Adebayo on hand to sweep into the roof of the net from close range, to give Luton the crucial first goal and end his own personal drought stretching to February 28.

Buoyed by that, Adebayo had another go from range on 18 minutes, dragging well wide, before Morris followed suit, his attempt on target, but easily stopped by Patterson.

Town's goalscorer then almost had a second when Clark did superbly to dummy a lunging tackle on the right and speed away, picking out his team-mate 12 yards out, his first time effort looking destined to hit the net but for a wonderful block from Trai Hume.

Luton kept the pressure up though, Clark winning a dangerous free-kick when barged over by Luke O'Nien on the half hour in exactly the same position as where Doughty scored in the league game that finished 1-1, only at the opposite end.

Town's wingback assumed responsibility once more, opting for a different routine this time though, going for goal directly, finding Patterson's handling far more secure on this occasion.

With the Town fans the ones being heard in a sell-out, Sunderland's supporters were then off their feet when the Black Cats restored parity in quite magnificent fashion on 40 minutes.

Conceding a free kick out on the right, Amad Diallo took it short, before curling a screamer beyond Horvath and into the top corner to level things up.

The home fans, now recharged once more and finding their voices, made it imperative for Town to get through to half time without any more punches being landed, Osho doing well to prevent a dummy from reaching its intended target.

Luton remained under the pump in the early stages of the second period and should have been further behind, Alex Pritchard with some wonderful skill to beat Doughty and pick out Gelhardt who skewed wide from 10 yards.

Town were given an injury scare when Lockyer went down and needed treatment, before hobbling off, but with Reece Burke readying himself on the sidelines, was able to get back on and retake his place in the centre of the back three.

He was powerless to prevent the hosts from extending their lead on 63 minutes though as a short corner routine wasn't dealt with and Clarke's pinpoint cross was met by Hume who headed beyond Horvath.

Dan Neil looked to add a third, taking aim from range, his shot not dropping in time as Edwards reacted by bringing on Fred Onyedinma for Cody Drameh, the Leeds loanee struggling with Clarke.

Marvelous Nakamba, who had been riding his luck in staying on after an early booking prior to the break, then ought to have picked up a second for another foul, but with referee Tim Robinson showing him some leniency, he stayed on.

Edwards brought on Luke Berry for Clark, as Diallo tried to win another a penalty as he had done in the league clash, going down in the area, only for official Robinson to read the striker's intentions and brandish a yellow for diving.

The run came from Luton winning the ball back once and then giving it away, which was becoming a theme of their second half performance, Nakamba in particular looking rattled, which hasn't been a feature of his performances since arriving on loan from Aston Villa.

Six minutes of stoppage time came their way too, but right at the death they might have hauled themselves level, a deep set-piece eventually dropping to Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu whose blast was charged down, giving Luton not quite a mountain to climb in the second leg, but definitely a slight incline.

Black Cats: Nathan Patterson, Pierre Ekwah, Joe Galhardt, Luke O'Nien, Patrick Roberts (Niall Huggins 81), Trai Hume, Lynden Gooch (C), Alex Pritchard (Abdoullah Ba 90), Daniel Neil, Jack Clarke, Amad Diallo.

Subs not used: Alex Bass, Isaac Lihadji, Joe Anderson, Edouard Michut, Ellis Taylor.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh (Fred Onyedinma 71), Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty (Reece Burke 88), Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark (Luke Berry 79), Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs not used: James Shea, Dan Potts, Allan Campbell, Luke Freeman.

Referee: Tim Robinson.

Booked: Neil 16, Nakamba 29, O'Nien 31, Mpanzu 40, Doughty 72, Clark 78.