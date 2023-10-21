Adebayo scores stoppage time equaliser as Luton hit back from 2-0 down to stun Forest

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elijah Adebayo scored a wonderful stoppage time equaliser as Luton amazingly hit back from 2-0 down with just eight minutes to go to snatch a 2-2 draw at Nottingham Forest this afternoon.

After a battling first half which the visitors had managed to get through on level pegging, they then fell behind shortly after the break, Chris Wood finding the net.

The Reds striker then scored again on 76 minutes to double his and his side's tally as Town looked like they were sliding to a third straight defeat.

Elijah Adebayo makes it 2-2 in injury time with a terrific finish at Nottingham Forest - pic: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, Chiedozie Ogbene pulled one back with his first goal for the club on 84 minutes, as Adebayo then showed terrific strength and a predatory finish to make it 2-2.

Forest thought they had won it even later, Wood's goal ruled out for offside, as Luton picked up what could be an absolutely crucial point this term.

Earlier, Hatters boss Rob Edwards made two changes, Teden Mengi replacing the injured Mads Andersen in defence, with Tahith Chong in for Adebayo, meaning Ogbene dropped to wingback.

Recent signing Andros Townsend was named on the bench, as was Gabe Osho for the first time this season, along with young pro Jayden Luker.

As Town had in their previous matches, the early stages was all about staying in the game, Forest looking for an early opener, Wood scuffing a shot straight at Thomas Kaminski and Orel Mangala powering a header over.

Town responded well with sharp attacks down both flanks, Jacob Brown losing his footing when trying to convert Tahith Chong's cross, before he was inches away from reaching Chiedozie Ogbene's right wing delivery.

The Scottish international had another decent opening on 16 minutes picked out by Ogbene's cross, as he swivelled to drag narrowly wide of the far post.

With 22 on the clock, Town were then indebted to a terrific instinctive stop from Kaminski to prevent Harry Toffolo from poking the Reds in front after an ill-advised header at the back post by Ogbene.

Mengi then deflected Wood's attempt over the top for a corner that saw Serge Aurier left unmarked to thump his header into the stands.

Following some treatment after Aurier's poor challenge on the back of his left leg, Chong then almost meted out some punishment of his own, a terrific 20-yard half volley that either side of Matt Turner could have caused the USA international some serious trouble.

Morris saw his looping header land on to the roof of the net before Forest should have led, breaking from a Luton corner with Aurier slipping and then carving out a cross for Wood to head over.

They then wasted an absolutely gilt-edged chance on the stroke of halftime, when Gibbs-White got away on the right, his cross repelled by Kaminski and £30m signing Ibrahim Sangere somehow shooting wide from just eight yards out when he simply had to score.

All the hard work was then undone just three minutes into the second period though as Forest went straight through the middle of pitch and Wood was released on goal to cleverly clip beyond the advancing Kamsinki.

The former Burnley striker should have doubled his tally moments later when meeting a brilliant cross from the right, he could only manage to head over the bar.

It was the same at the other end on 52 minutes as Luton carved out a terrific chance, Ogbene finding Brown but he could only put his header straight at Turner who barely had to move to save.

Kaminski got down well to claw away Gibbs-White's curler, but Luton's defensive problems struck again with 56 on the clock, Reece Burke pulling up and Issa Kabore on as Town moved to a back four.

Gibbs-White looked to put the result beyond Luton, twisting and turning to slice waywardly wide, as Anthony Elanga tried his luck too, Kamsinki gathering the awkward bounce.

The visitors were being restricted to very little in terms of chances to get back into the game, Marvelous Nakamba's potshot always rising.

Eager to give his side a chance of coming back, Edwards rang the changes to bring on Townsend for his first Premier League outing since March 2022, while Ross Barkley and Adebayo came on too, the latter sidefooting wide with his first touch.

However, any impact they would have wanted was gone just four minutes later, Anthony Elanga teasing Kabore to send over a cross that saw Wood get in front of his man to place a downward header beyond the sprawling Kaminski to make it 2-0.

With their chances minimal now, Ryan Yates shot over for the hosts, as Luton introduced Woodrow.

Town then were back in the game with seven games left as Doughty's underhit free kick was missed by the Forest defence, deflecting up for Ogbene to thrash a volley beyond the startled Turner and in.

After a lengthy VAR check, the goal stood, as Luton's players had the bit between their teeth as they searched for what had been an unlikely equaliser.

A terrific move with Barkley pulling the strings saw Woodrow's shot blocked, but then in front of the away end, Lockyer's lofted chip into the box saw Adebayo show magnificent strength to knock the ball down and then toe-poke beyond Turner to make it 2-2.

The goal then saw Forest back on the front foot, Barkley giving the ball away and Wood sent clear to find the bottom corner.

As the hosts celebrated, thankfully for Town, the eagle-eyed official spotted the forward had gone just a moment too early, the offside flag chalking the goal off and ensuring the visitors’ fight back wasn’t in vain.

Forest: Matt Turner, Orel Mangala (Neco Williams 88), Ibrahim Sangare (Cheikhou Kouyate 78), Morgan Gibbs-White, Chris Wood, Harry Toffolo, Nicolas Dominguez (Ryan Yates 78), Anthony Elanga, Serge Aurier (C, Ola Aina 88), Willy Boly (Joe Worrall 78), Murillo.

Subs not used: Odysseas Vlachodimos, Andrey Santos, Moussa Niakhate, Brandon Aguilera.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Chiedozie Ogbene, Teden Mengi, Tom Lockyer (C), Reece Burke (Issa Kabore 56), Alfie Doughty, Marvelous Nakamba, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu (Ross Barkley 72), Jacob Brown (Elijah Adebayo 72), Tahith Chong (Andros Townsend 72), Carlton Morris (Cauley Woodrow 81).

Subs not used: Tim Krul, Jayden Luker, Ryan Giles, Gabe Osho.

Referee: Sam Barrott.