Adebayo the hero as Luton defeat play-off rivals Coventry

Luton won 1-0 at Coventry City this evening

Elijah Adebayo's first half half goal saw the Hatters pick up yet another in a seemingly endless line of statement victories, with a 1-0 success at fellow play-off rivals Coventry City this evening.

Many thought Town's triumph at Swansea cemented their ambitions of being genuine promotion contenders, or the triumph over West Bromwich Albion, or Stoke, or Derby County, but with 11 games remaining, they are now truly in and amongst those battling to finish in a top six berth in May.

Boss Nathan Jones made five changes from the side who lost 2-1 at Middlesbrough on Saturday, with Harry Cornick back after his 10th goal of the season, making his 200th appearance for the club.

Dan Potts, Luke Berry, Jordan Clark and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu also returned to the side, with Allan Campbell and Cameron Jerome dropping to the bench, Kal Naismith and Gabe Osho out injured, with Danny Hylton not involved either.

The Sky Blues almost got off to the perfect start, with Matt Godden left unmarked just 12 yards from goal, but couldn't get enough on his shot, Alex Palmer saving easily.

City threatened again moments later, Gustavo Hamer finding top scorer Viktor Gyokeres, but he got his finish horribly wrong, slicing miles wide of the target.

Bar Clark's cross that was headed behind for a corner, Town didn't come close to testing home keeper Simon Moore in the opening stages, until Coventry gave the ball away in their own half, Berry's 25-yarder comfortable the stopper.

Palmer, who was looking increasingly assured, made a decent stop from Gyokeres after the striker was released by the influential Hamer once more, as Luton went straight up the other end to open the scoring.

Adebayo timed his run to stay onside and collect a ball over the top, as he then advanced into the area and where at the other end Gyokeres couldn't, was able to sidefoot beyond Moore and into the corner for his 14th of the season.

The strike ended a run of five games without a goal for the attacker, and also five matches since Town had netted in the opening 45 minutes too.

Berry tried to double the lead with an audacious hooked volley from all of 50 yards, which was a more than decent attempt, not missing by too much.

The second half saw City's Kyle McFadzean direct his header from Hamer's free kick, while Chelsea loanee Ian Maatesen couldn't keep an attempt down on his weaker right foot.

Luton looked like they were going to extend their advantage when Adebayo found space in the box, his powerful blast parried by Moore, with Tom Lockyer's fierce follow up bravely blocked, Potts turning the loose ball home, but even he know the offside flag would be raised, which it was.

With Town looking to preserve their lead, the bookings began to tot up, City going close to a leveller when Lockyer diverted a shot narrowly over his own bar, the following corner then clipping the top of the woodwork on its way behind.

Luton were then indebted to an excellent save from Palmer with 10 minutes left, the on-loan West Brom stopper making himself big to deny sub Callum O'Hare after the Sky Blues had sliced through Town's back-line.

James Bree went for a second himself after Adebayo had won a free kick, but it bounced into the midriff of Moore.

City thought they had stolen a point in the final seconds of stoppage time, but Maatsen's flying header at the far post went into the side-netting as Luton climbed back into the play-off places once more, with the team directly below them, QPR, visiting Kenilworth Road on Sunday.

Sky Blues: Simon Moore, Jake Clarke-Salter, Michael Rose, Kyle McFadzean ©, Jamie Allen, Martyn Waghorn (Callum O'Hare 62), Viktor Gyokeres, Ian Maatsen, Todd Kane, Matty Godden (Fabio Tavares 78), Gustavo Hamer.

Subs not used: Ben Wilson, Callum O'Hare, Ben Sheaf, Josh Reid, Ricardo Dinanga, Ryan Howley.

Hatters: Alex Palmer, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Tom Lockyer, Reece Burke, Dan Potts, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark (Henri Lansbury 85), Luke Berry (Allan Campbell 69), Harry Cornick (Cameron Jerome 60), Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Robert Snodgrass, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Admiral Muskwe.

Booked: Bell 8, Allen 34, Clarke-Salter 45, Cornick 60, Jerome 65, Burke 73, Kane 87.

Referee: Oliver Langford.