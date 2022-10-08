Adebayo urges Town to deliver a 'Luton away performance' at the Hawthorns

Town attacker Elijah Adebayo in action for the Hatters

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo has urged the Hattesr to put in a typical ‘Luton away performance’ during this afternoon’s match at West Bromwich Albion.

The 24-year-old was back on the scoresheet for the first time this term with a double in the 3-3 draw against Huddersfield on Tuesday night, a game in which the hosts should have claimed all three points from, but just couldn’t defend Sorba Thomas’s set-pieces, scoring two own goals, and also conceding a penalty.

Speaking after the game in midweek, Adebayo wants Luton to show the sort of form that has seen them win their last three on the road, but knows they have to tighten up from corners if they are to do so.

He said: “We’re four unbeaten, if we had lost today it would have been a real kick in the teeth.

“We go to West Brom on Saturday and we go there with our tails up and we go and do a Luton away performance, which we’ve been really good at this year.

“It’s just about going there and doing the basics which you need as they’ll put the ball in the box.

"So we’re going to have to defend well and take our chances when we get them.”

The result in midweek meant Town have only won once from seven outings in front of their own fans this term, while picking up three wins out of five away from Kenilworth Road.

Advertisement

Adebayo knows it is a slightly strange anomaly, given Luton’s strong home form during his time with the club, adding: “It is a bit weird as we were really, really good at home last year.

"We were good away as well, but this year we’re just really, really good away.

"I think we’ve just let ourselves down a little bit at home, but it’s not like we’re losing, we’re just drawing the games which is obviously dropping points for us.