Adebayo wants Luton to complete the 'fairy tale' and reach the Premier League

Striker Elijah Adebayo makes his feelings known on Tuesday night

Town forward Elijah Adebayo has urged Luton to complete the ‘fairy tale’ and make it into the Premier League this season.

The Hatters came mightily close to achieving their dream last term, reaching the Championship play-offs only to, without an injured Adebayo, lose 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-final to Huddersfield Town.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 win over Cardiff saw Luton up to fourth in the table and they could go third by beating Stoke City at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, as Adebayo said: “We all know about the story last year, about how we got into those play-off places and listen, we’re not going to shy away from it, that’s where we want to be again.

"This place was bouncing, we did the fairy tale almost, but we want to go one step further.

"It’s a great position to be in now and we just want to keep kicking on and carry on this good run.”

It was the same for team-mate Gabe Osho too, who said: “This is the time last year where things started kicking on so hopefully we can replicate that and get into the play-offs.

"I know the top two teams up there are doing really well at the moment so it will be hard to catch them.

"But if we keep winning as many games as we can, we can only do that, so that’s the target.”

Town’s home form had been the main factor holding them back this season, with two wins from their opening 11 Championship encounters at Kenilworth Road.

Since Rob Edwards has taken over though, they have improved that to two victories out of three, beating the Bluebirds and Norwich City, as Adebayo continued: “We were saying in there last year, we were really, really good at home, but these things happen.

"The boys will give it 100 per cent to make sure they put it right and we’ll try and get that home form back to what it was.

"We’re trying to make sure we make this place a fortress again, we’re going to need the fans, we’re going to need everyone.

"If we’re getting that roar, nice and loud, the boys are going to feed off that and you’ll get people doing what they do on the pitch.”

Adebayo completed two years at the club earlier this week, his winner against Cardiff making it 30 goals in 89 appearances and the fifth consecutive match in which he had found the net after struggling earlier in the campaign.

On that stat and his time with Town so far, he added: “It’s just game by game, try and get on the scoresheet, that’s my job.

"It’s great, but it’s on to the next game now, and look forward to the next game.

"It’s been a rollercoaster, many highs and lows and again I love what I do.

"I love this job and the two years here have been fantastic.

