Adebayo warns Town strike partner Morris he is 'coming for him' in the battle to be Luton's top scorer

Elijah Adebayo celebrates his first goal against Huddersfield with strike partner Carlton Morris

Luton striker Elijah Adebayo has warned fellow striker Carlton Morris that he is ‘coming for him’ in the race to be crowned Town’s leading scorer this term.

The summer signing from Barnsley is currently top of the charts at Kenilworth Road following a terrific start to the campaign, finding the net six times, including four in four which saw him named the Championship Player of the Month for September this morning.

Adebayo on the other hand had struggled for goals this term, enduring a 10-game barren spell, until he bagged a brace against Huddersfield Town on Tuesday night, which lifted him up to second in the running behind Morris.

The striker has now set his sights firmly on overtaking Morris, saying: “He’s got six goals, I’m chasing him down now as I want to be top goalscorer for this football club and in the league.

“So just to break it down, no more head starts, he knows I’m coming for him, as much as we’re playing together, he knows that I’m chasing him.

“But me, Harry (Cornick), Carlton, Cauley (Woodrow), Cam (Cameron Jerome), we all want to score goals, that’s what our job is and up until today I thought I wasn't doing my job.

“Carlton is obviously on fire at the moment, scoring goals for fun at home, so we’re just trying to get with that and I’m trying to chase him as well.

“He’s on six goals now, so it’s good to have healthy competition in the squad.”

Advertisement

Adebayo has started upfront alongside Morris on eight occasions now, it was only really Tuesday that showed just what kind of partnership they could potentially form.

Although it was last season’s leading marksman who made the headlines, both of his goals came from assists by Morris, who picked him out with a good cross to feet for his first, then sending a hopeful ball over the top for the ex-Fulham youngster to do the rest.

The club record addition has spoken about the pair forming a combination that Championship defenders won’t relish going up against this term, and Adebayo knows that with every moment that passes they are getting better as a front duo, continuing: “I feel like every day we’re getting closer on and off the pitch, we’re always talking, we’re always trying to find ways to help each other’s game, to try and get each other better opportunities.

“I feel like the more you spend time a person, the more you play with that person, you’re going to gel.

Advertisement

“Things are going to start clicking together, you’re going to know about each other's movements and runs and where people want the ball.

“So it was always going to be a case of, yeah, we’re going to frighten the lives out of centre halves in the league, but it was just about making sure we were clever with it and being able to pick each other out when we get into those areas.

“With Harry last year, some strikers are selfish, but when you work in a partnership you know that what you want to get off your partner is what you’ll give to your partner.

“We know that together, we can be some force in this league if we just keep doing what we’re doing, as he’s been phenomenal.”

Advertisement

Boss Nathan Jones was confident the two would hit it off as well, saying: “They’re a handful, when they’re at it, they’re a real handful, and we were at it.”

It’s not just Adebayo and Morris who will provide threats for the Hatters this term either, as the forward expects Town’s other attackers to flourish when, like himself, finally getting on the scoresheet.

He said: “When H gets his goals as well it’s going to be even more competitive as all three of us are going to want to play.

“There’s only two spots up for grabs and eventually its going to come down to the goals that we’re scoring and who’s working best on form at the time.

Advertisement

"It’s healthy competition and that’s good as if we’re all scoring then the team’s doing well.

“Because we play two strikers, it’s about not sharing the load, but being able to work off each other and be a partnership as me and Harry were last year.

“We know whatever two we play up there, we’re going to give it our all.

“As the games are going on we’re getting a better understanding and it’s not just me and Carlton.

Advertisement

"In training, me, H, Carlton, CJ, we always talk and we always try and find ways of playing closer together and playing with each other, so we can give each other chances.”

Defender Dan Potts knows that when they are start to fire, it it some decision for Jones to have, adding: “The options we‘ve got, the different options, Eli and Carlton are very similar-ish in terms of physicality and that side of it.

"Corns give us something different, Cauley something completely different, and everyone knows what Cameron’s about.