Adebayo: We have no need to fear Championship leader Cherries

Town striker Elijah Adebayo goes up for a header against Swansea

Town striker Elijah Adebayo insists the Hatters should have absolutely no fear when going to early Championship leaders Bournemouth this afternoon.

The Cherries, one of the clear favourites to go up this season, have made a fine start to their second campaign back at this level, with five wins and three draws from their opening eight games.

It saw them open up a two point lead over Fulham at the weekend, with the Hatters their next opponents at the Vitality Stadium.

Town did win on the south coast last term, when the hosts were down to 10 men for over an hour, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall scoring the winner with 23 minutes remaining, and ahead of today's encounter, Adebayo said: “They’re not anything to fear I don’t think.

"We’re as good as anyone on our day in this league.

“We know it’s going to be different as we’re away from home, so it’s about going there, grinding it out, getting a result and getting back on the bus hopefully with three points.

“I don’t think anyone in our squad will be fearing Bournemouth at all.

"We’re going to go there and try and take the game to them as that’s what Luton Town’s about.”

Adebayo himself is expected to lead the line once more following his two goals against Swansea City on Saturday making it three for the season.

It takes his tally to eight in 25 Championship matches and having signed from League Two Walsall back in January, the forward feels he has adapted to the step-up in class.

He added; “I would say yes, I’m feeling a lot better in terms of myself, physically and fitness wise.

"I feel like I’m settled, I feel like I’ve found a home here and I’ve only been here seven or eight months.

“But you can never get too comfortable, I still want to kick on, still want the team to do well, want to do well for myself, so it’s about striving for that next level.

“It’s making sure that every day I’m on it as Kal’s (Naismith) on me every day, he wants me to go on to the next level, Sonny’s (Bradley) on me every day as he wants me to go the next level.