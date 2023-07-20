Adebayo wishes he could relive Luton's Championship play-off final success all over again

​​Town forward Elijah Adebayo would love to have the opportunity to relive Luton’s Championship play-off final success against Coventry City at Wembley all over again.

The striker, who agreed a new long-term contract with the club last week, was a big part of the action on that day, setting up Jordan Clark’s opening goal for the Hatters in the first half, with some terrific approach play on the left, twisting and turning Kyle McFadzean inside out before finding his team-mate to do the rest.

Although the Sky Blues equalised in the second period, it was Luton who came through via the penalty shootout, triumphing 6-5, sending anyone who was of a Hatters persuasion at the home of English football, or anywhere in the world, into sheer ecstasy.

It was the same for the players, especially after missing out in the semi-finals last year to Huddersfield, as speaking to the club’s official website, Adebayo said: “That day at Wembley, I think everyone wishes they could relive that day again.

“Since then, it’s been a case of you couldn’t get over that feeling.

"So even though you think of the next thing that's coming, what's coming after, you just can’t get over that feeling of what you've achieved.

“I remember getting goosebumps at half time when the gaffer was saying you have 45 minutes to change your lives, that type of stuff kind of kicks you on.

Luton's players celebrate winning the Championship play-off final at Wembley

“We go and do what we did and afterwards you think, okay, I’m going to play in the Premier League.

“But now we’re here, this is where the real work starts because we know we need to put those hard yards in, we know we’re going to have to be fit and strong.

“But like everyone else, we’re looking forward to it.

"It’s where you want to be, where you want to play, everyone wants to play in the Premier League so I’m excited."

With pre-season now well underway, the Hatters currently on a training camp in Slovenia to get ready for a first clash at Brighton & Hove Albion on August 12, Adebayo believes the spirit Town possess will serve them well when the action starts.

He continued: “There will be times this week when we’re going to have to be serious when the gaffer’s going through what he's going through, going through the tactics.

“But this is a unique changing room, I’ve never been in a changing room like this.

“Everyone is together and that shows on the pitch and off the pitch.

“We fight tooth and nail for each other and I think everyone can see that from the outside.”

Adebayo is one of a number of Luton players to sign new deals over the summer, following his fellow strikers Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow in putting pen to paper on improved and lengthier terms.

Having now racked up 109 appearances and 32 goals since signing from Walsall in February 2021, on his time at Kenilworth Road thus far, the ex-Fulham youngster added: “It’s wonderful to sign any contract but especially here because since I’ve come in I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“There’s a unique set of lads, along with the people around the club and the fans, it makes it a no-brainer to sign on.

"It’s been a whirlwind, when I first signed I remember putting a tweet out saying I was here for the ride, the rollercoaster and to just enjoy it.

"It’s been that and some.

"It’s been great, the last couple of months have been fantastic and those are the moments, that’s why we want to be in the job for and I'm just enjoying myself every day.”