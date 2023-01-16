Adebayo's proud unbeaten record when scoring for Luton comes to an end against WBA

Elijah Adebayo powers home a header against WBA on Saturday

Luton forward Elijah Adebayo saw his proud unbeaten record when finding the net for the Hatters finally come to an end during Saturday’s 3-2 defeat against West Bromwich Albion.

The striker, who Town paid an undisclosed fee to League Two Walsall for back in February 2021, had scored 25 goals during that time, but never ended up on the losing side in those 22 games.

Advertisement

It began on his third appearance and first start, poking Luton ahead during a 1-1 draw with Millwall in the Covid-hit season with no supporters present, then scoring the winner in a 3-2 triumph over Sheffield Wednesday, the Hatters coming back from 2-0 down at half time.

Adebayo had a first penalty strike in a 2-0 success over Coventry, scoring again in that campaign during a 3-1 win at Wycombe, plus a 3-2 success at Bristol City, Town also hitting back from 2-0 down that day.

With supporters present last term, the forward was on target in a handsome 3-0 opening day triumph over Peterborough, bagging a first brace in the 3-3 draw with Swansea.

His next double saw Luton come out on top, hammering Coventry 5-0, also scoring in the 2-2 draw at Derby, 1-0 win over Hull and 3-1 victory over Middlesbrough.

Advertisement

Adebayo went on from there, scoring in three successive games as Luton beat Blackpool 3-0, drew with Fulham 1-1 and knocked Harrogate Town out of the FA Cup 4-0, as two more goals saw Bristol City and Barnsley both beaten 2-1.

Later in the season, he scored the only goal in a 1-0 win at Coventry, before netting three more, as Hull were defeated 3-1, before Luton drew with Millwall (2-2) and Blackpool (1-1).

Advertisement

This season, he hadn't been anywhere near as prolific as he would have wanted, but still Town remained undefeated, with two goals in the 3-3 draw against Huddersfield, also finding the net as QPR were seen off 3-1.

However, after making it 2-0 to Luton on Saturday with a thumping header from James Bree’s free kick, the impressive Baggies hit back to take the victory 3-2, finally ending Adebayo’s sequence.

Advertisement

After Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu’s lengthy unbeaten run of 18 matches, with 17 wins, was ended last season, coincidentally in another 3-2 defeat against WBA, this time at the Hawthorns, it now leaves Luke Berry as the final good luck charm that Town possess.