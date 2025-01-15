'Aggressive' Luton are aiming to complete a 'successful' January transfer window

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sweet points to a busy month at Kenilworth Road already

Luton chief executive Gary Sweet has reiterated the Hatters’ desire to be ‘aggressive’ and complete what he hopes is a ‘successful’ January transfer window to freshen up the squad available to new manager Matt Bloomfield.

Town completed their first piece of business on the eve of the window opening, when bringing in young RWD Molenbeek defender Christ Makosso for an undisclosed fee. He was soon followed by Middlesbrough attacker Isaiah Jones, the speedy Guyana international handed his first start during the 2-0 FA Cup third round defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Midfielder Lamine Fanne is also on board, the 20-year-old having signed in the summer, but only becoming available this month after completing the Allsvenskan season at his former side AIK, helping them to secure European football via the Europa League. With clubs able to deal until Monday, February 3, discussing what could lie ahead in the next few weeks, Sweet said: “We absolutely intend to have a successful January.

Gary Sweet and Mick Harford will be looking for a 'successful' transfer window with the Hatters - pic: Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

"We’ve actually had a few successful January windows, just talking to some of the players about that, one or two that actually joined us in January, we’ve been pretty good in January. You’ve got to be careful in January. By and large most of the players are players that other clubs don’t want, whereas it’s different to the summer, so you’ve got to be really careful.

"But we’ve done pretty well and we’ve done pretty well by not really cutting too deep. I think that’s a conscious concern. We do absolutely feel the need that we need to freshen the squad a little bit, how deep we go depends on opportunity and seeing what comes available because if a player, if more than a player that we’re maybe targeting does, we’ll go for it, we’ll do it, So we’ll be quite aggressive if we can, but that’s a matter of if we can.”

Pointing to the work done so far, Sweet believes it is already giving the squad and supporters the boost they require for the second half of the season, continuing: “Christ Makosso has joined us and we’ve got Lamine Fanne Dabo who also effectively, although we did that deal in the summer, has joined us for January as well, so it’s actually been a pretty busy window so far if that makes sense.

"We’ve also got to consider, whilst they’re not new transfers, we’ve got new players available to us. The likes of Mads (Andersen), who are now injury free and can be selected, so actually already from the Luton fans perspective we’ve got some fresh legs in the team already.”