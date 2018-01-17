Aldred heads to Motherwell on loan

Bury centre half Tom Aldred, whom Town had been rumoured to be interested in, has signed for Scottish Premier League side Motherwell on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old defender’s name cropped up as a potential transfer target for the Hatters last week, although this was denied by Luton boss Nathan Jones, and he has now left Gigg Lane to head north.

Speaking to the Well official website, Aldred said: “I am really looking forward to it, to getting my head down, working hard and being the best I can be for the football club.

“Playing in the Scottish Premiership was something I was really interested in. I’m looking forward to getting going.”

Aldred links up with former Luton midfielder Stephen Robinson who is in charge at Fir Park, as the boss added: “We were clear from the start of the January window we were looking to increase our options in central defence.

“Tom ticks that box and arrives at the club with plenty experience under his belt.

“We tried to get him in the summer, so we are delighted to finally have him at Motherwell.”