Alfie Doughty named as Luton Town's top creator as new study ranks Championship's most creative players

See who is top of the charts in the second tier

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty has been named as the Hatters' most creative player by a new study from Betvictor.

The performance of every player in the second tier, who has featured in over 900 minutes of football, was analysed using two key performance metrics: chances created per 90 and expected assists (xA) per 90, which were combined into a ‘Creator Rating’ that considers both the frequency and quality of chances being made.

Doughty, who has made 21 appearances in the second tier for Town, with two goals and four assists, topped the charts at Kenilworth Road, ahead of James Bree, who left in January to join Southampton.

To find out where he ranked among the best creators from the other 23 clubs in the division, see the gallery below.

1 . Josh Tymon - Stoke City Chances created per 90: 1.65. Expected assists per 90: 0.27. Creator rating: 9.9. Photo: Gareth Copley Photo Sales

2 . Benson Manuel - Burnley Chances created per 90: 1.89. Expected assists per 90: 0.23. Creator rating: 9.82. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales

3 . Onel Hernandez - Norwich City Chances created per 90: 2.01. Expected assists per 90: 0.21. Creator rating: 9.78. Photo: Henry Browne Photo Sales

4 . Ilias Chair - QPR Chances created per 90: 1.91. Expected assists per 90: 0.22. Creator rating: 9.75. Photo: Andrew Redington Photo Sales