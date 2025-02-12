'All-rounder' Nordås backed to add goals to Luton Town's survival fight

Norwegian striker will be involved against Sunderland this evening

New Town signing Lasse Nordås has been backed to bring goals with him to Kenilworth Road in a bid to help the Hatters climb out of the Championship relegation zone this term.

The 23-year-old forward headed to Bedfordshire from Norwegian top flight side Tromsø before the transfer window shut last Monday, where he had netted nine goals in 28 Eliteserien appearances for the Romssa Arena side last term, with four assists, also on target five times in six Europa Conference League qualifiers and NM-Cup fixtures too.

With the club in their off-season after a campaign in which they ended up finishing 13th place out of 16 teams, it means that Nordås’s last competitive game was a 2-1 defeat to Sarpsborg on December 12, meaning he was eased into his new training schedule with his new team-mates as he looks to adapt to his new surroundings as quickly as possible.

New Hatters signing Lasse Nordas - pic: David Horn

It has also given manager Matt Bloomfield the chance to work up close and personal with the striker too, as asked just what he will bring to Luton, the boss said: “Goals, he scores goals. He’s a young player of potential. He’s been in his off-season and he’s still in what would be regarded as his pre-season stage, so we can’t expect loads from him overnight.

"We’re going to have to build him up in terms of his fitness, adapting to a new country and style of football and all the rest of it, so we need to take our time with Lasse, but he’s got goals in his feet. He’s a boy of high potential and we hope he can fulfil that with us. We want to score more goals and retain the attacking threat the club has held through previous years but has not quite been there this season.

"His left foot, he’s a real good finisher, he carries a threat in the box, heading wise as well, can hold the ball up, so he’s a bit of an all-rounder, someone we’re looking to adapt to the English game as quickly as possible. It’s going to take a bit of time, but he works really hard and he’s adapted well so far, so hopefully he can take that out on to a match day. There was a lot of work that went into it, the recruitment team have been working extremely hard for a number of months, not just since I’ve been in the building, so it’s a big deal for us as a football club for us to be able to go and cast our net far and wide.”

One member of Town’s squad knew all about the new boy though, as another of the Hatters’ transfer window signings, Thelo Aasgaard, has played with the forward for the Norway U21s. Bloomfield continued: “A familiar face, friendly face which is great. Hopefully it will help that adaptation period. Obviously we had to be careful with him in training last week, he’s not been able to do all the sessions due to coming across and the new surface. We’ve got to be careful as we don’t want to break him overnight when he’s still in his pre-season spell. We’ve worked with the medics and sports science guys, but we want to expose him to football as soon as we can and hopefully we’ll be able to do that.”

Although a number of Nordas’s goals have come with his head, Bloomfield didn’t think he would be seen predominantly as a target man, despite standing at around 6ft 3ins. He continued: “His aerial threat comes as well and in the Championship, it’s a big part of the game aerially. Physically he needed to be ready to go and that’s the good thing that he comes with that physical presence,

“I wouldn’t say he’s a target man, he’s an all-rounder. He can run in behind, but he’s not just the runner, he can hold the ball up, bring others into play, He can certainly play with his back to goal, but he can also play on the last line as well. It’s important that we adapt him to the way we want to play and make sure he understands everything that we’re going after, as he’s someone who we hold high hopes for.”

With Luton having 16 games of the campaign to go, and with relegation a real threat, then Nordas’s added threat upfront could be vital in firing the goals required to ensure they don’t drop into the third tier, starting at Sunderland this evening. Bloomfield added: “He’s in the squad, he won't be starting, but we’ve got big Eli (Elijah Adebayo) and Carlton (Morris) as the main two number nines at this moment in time who are two lads of extreme experience. They’re fit and ready to go, Lasse is someone we’re going to have to build up but we really believe that complements those lads at the right time.

“It’s about trying to add as many players to the group who are capable of scoring goals and adding that competition. Someone will hit form, we know that, and we believe it’s about adding competition for places. You’re not expecting one person to go and score 20 before the end of the season, you’re hoping a number of players can contribute to the number of goals we’re going to need to win football matches and that’s the most important thing, making sure we’ve got them in the building. We felt like we needed to get more threats at the top of the pitch and I think we did that well.”