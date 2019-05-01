All the reaction as Luton Town reach the Championship

Luton players past and present have been celebrating the news that the Hatters will be playing Championship football next season.

After Portsmouth and Sunderland both lost on Tuesday evening, Town's promotion was confirmed with one game to go.

A host of players from the current squad and those who have played for the club over the years were quick to take to Twitter in the aftermath of the success.

Club captain Alan Sheehan said: “Back to back promotions. Who would of thought it Championship here we come. Love you all @LutonTown."

While midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu wrote: “heard it was BACK TO BACK. WE ARE GOING SAY WE ARE GOING UP."

Defender Dan Potts added: “Back to back promotions! What a feeling!! And what a group to do it with!! Let the celebrations begin!!.”

While Luke Berry said: “WOW back to back!! We are going up say we are going up,” with Players Player of the Season, Andrew Shinnie tweeting: “Unbelievable achievement and thoroughly deserved!! A joy to play in this team three promotions in a row...maybe another next season?!?! @SkyBetChamp here we come @LutonTown.”

Experienced midfielder Alan McCormack said: “Get in there u absolute beaut. Unreal year. What a group of players to share this moment with. I love every single one of them. What a day Saturday is gona be.”

Popular defender Matty Pearson continued: "What a feeling it was last night!! Still not fully sunk in @LutonTown we are going up!!!!"

Attacker Elliot Lee tweeted: “WE DID IT!! 2 IN 2 @LutonTown COULDNT BE PROUDER OF EVERYONE AT THE CLUB!!, as Hatter of the Year Jack Stacey said: “What a season!! We are going up," with Danny Hylton adding: "WHAT A BUNCH OF LADS!!! WHAT A TEAM! WHAT A SEASON!"

Keeper James Shea said: “GET IN THERE!!!!! WE ARE GOING UP!!!!!!!!!,” while fellow stopper Marek Stech said: “We are going up,back to back promotions, unbelievable feeling,what an amazing team well deserved.”

Meanwhile, chairman David Wilkinson also paid tribute to the squad of players and those who helped Town get back up from their days in the Conference.

He said: “What a brilliant night for our wonderful Club. Thank you to everyone who played their part over the past 10 years in getting us back where we belong after being so cruelly and unjustly treated by the authorities.”

While former chairman and now vice-president Nick Owen tweeted: "On this historic night for Luton Town, huge thanks to the players, coaches, manager Mick H, staff, investors and die hard fellow fans.

"All played a part and done so much to lift us back into the Championship.

First team coach Inigo Idiakez said: “Well done. So so proud to be part of this incredible team .Championship next year. Congratulations to everyone involved

Former players also had their say on the Hatters' success, with one time manager and star Ricky Hill saying: “Heartfelt congratulations to all the @LutonTown Players, @Mickharford the Staff, the board and our superb supporters on a fantastic achievement..well deserved.”

Ex-striker Steve Howard said: “Absolutely buzzing for @LutonTown @Mickharford and the players! Great club, good people and thoroughly deserved! Big things going to be happening with this club!! congrats.”

Fan favourite Marvin Johnson said: “Big big congratulations to Luton Town players, staff and board for achieving promotion to the Championship!!!!"

Defender Curtis Davies, who played for the club when they last reached the second tier, said: “Congratulations to @LutonTown for finally securing promotion back to the Championship. One more push to be champions like this lot.”

Ex-striker John Hartson tweeted: “Well done and huge congratulations to Luton Town for winning promotion to the Championship.. #LTFC.”

One time defender Matt Taylor said: “Congratulations to everyone at Luton Town on promotion to the Championship. 👏 Exciting times ahead!! #hatters. Absolutely buzzing to see @LutonTown promoted back to the championship.”

Former loan keeper Christian Walton, now with Wigan on loan, added: “Congratulations to everyone at @LutonTown on back to back promotions, unbelievable achievement!!”

Goalkeeper Dean Brill, who went up with Leyton Orient at the weekend, said: “Two promotions in a week!!!!! Get In there @LutonTown back in the champ!! Congrats to everyone involved. Big micks barmy army.”

JJ O’Donnell, who was part of the team that famously beat Norwich Cit in the FA Cup, tweeted: “YESSSSSSS!!!! @LutonTown are promoted to The Championship.

"Congratulations to everyone involved at the club. Another unbelievable achievement. GET IN THERE!!!!! WE ARE GOING UP!!!!!!!!!.”

Midfielder Paddy McCorut, who played for both Luton and Barnsley said: “Massive congratulations to two of my old clubs @LutonTown & @BarnsleyFC on promotion to the championship tonight.

"Both clubs are full of great people & it’s great to see them back competing at championship level.”

Ex-long serving defender Jake Howells said: "Congratulations to @LutonTown on promotion to the championship! Back where they belong."

His fellow team-mate Keith Keane also said: "Absolutely buzzing to see @LutonTown promoted back to the championship."

While former striker Gary McSheffrey tweeted: "Congrats Mick great achievement mate. Delighted for everyone involved with @LutonTown fully deserved."

Finally, midfielder Cameron McGeehan who is part of the Barnsley side trying to win the title at the weekend as well, added: “Well done to all my friends at @LutonTown as well...best two sides have got what they deserved...see you at the finish line now."