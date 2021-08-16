Allen and Lynch on target as Luton U18s defeat Stevenage

Town goalscorer Josh Allen

Goals from Josh Allen and Oliver Lynch secured Luton Town U18s a 2-1 win at Stevenage in the EFL Youth Alliance on Saturday morning.

The hosts dominated early on, with Hatters keeper Jacob Cowler having to make four fine stops to keep the scores goalless.

Town then attacked themselves, winning a penalty on 20 minutes as Jake Burger was brought down in the box, Allen tucking the spot-kick away.

The second then arrived eight minutes later courtesy of a wonderful team move as Jacob Pinnington collected the ball on the right hand side, beat his man and delivered a pinpoint cross for Lynch to power home a header.

Town made three changes at the break, bringing on Darcy Moffat, Zac Nelson and Oliver Hemlin for Pinnington, Archie Heron and Allen.

Kayibanda was also introduced midway through the second period, as Boro kept looking for a way back, Cowler tipping a long range shot over the bar on 75 minutes.

Stevenage did eventually pull one back with three minutes left, but the Hatters held on to secure all three points.

Hatters U18s: Cowler, Pinnington, Bateson, Wedd, Johnson, Corbit (c), Burger, Matthews-Lewis, Allen, Lynch, Heron.