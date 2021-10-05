Allen and Matthews-Lewis on target as Luton U18s are held by Cobblers

Town goalscorer Millar Matthews-Lewis

Luton U18s were held to a 2-2 draw by Northampton Town in their EFL Youth Alliance South East clash on Saturday.

Town forward Josh Allen opened the scoring with a low strike from the edge of the box on the half hour, to make it two in two following a goal against Leyton Orient in the second round EFL Youth Alliance Cup win the previous weekend.

The Cobblers equalised two minutes later, but after the interval, Town were in the ascendancy once more, retaking the lead through Millar Matthews-Lewis' close range finish.

Northampton responded again to draw level just after the hour mark as neither side could force a winner, Luton extending their unbeaten league run to six matches to sit third in the table.

They head to Forest Green Rovers for the EFL Youth Alliance U18 Cup (South) quarter-final this weekend.

Meanwhile, the development squad are in action this afternoon against Millwall at Hitchin Town FC, kick-off 1.30pm.

Town: Sam Bentley; Jacob Pinnington, Jack Bateson, Adam Wedd (C), Trialist; Oliver Hemlin, Millar Matthews-Lewis, Archie Heron, Zack Nelson, Darcy Moffat; Josh Allen.