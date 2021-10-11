Allen hits four as Luton U18s put seven past Forest Green to reach Youth Alliance Cup semi-final

Aidan Francis-Clarke scored twice for Luton U18s on Saturday - pic: Gareth Owen

Striker Josh Allen notched four times as Luton Town U18s thrashed Forest Green Rovers 7-1 in the Youth Alliance Cup quarter-final at Hartpury University on Saturday.

The visitors got off to the perfect start with just a minute gone as Aidan Francis-Clarke's ball in behind saw Jake Burger clipped in the area for a penalty that Allen tucked home.

Francis Clarke then made it 2-0 with his second goal in as many games on 12 minutes, slotting into the bottom corner

Rovers pulled one back on 35 minutes,but Luton restored their two goal cushion when Burger whipped in a dangerous free-kick and Francis-Clark nodded over the line from a yard out.

It was 4-1 on the stroke of halftime as Millar Matthew-Lewis found Allen on the left and his shot from a tight angle beat the keeper.

After the break, Matthew-Lewis sent Allen away, who completed his hat-trick, with a drive that went through the home stopper’s hands.

Town then made a triple change, but the goals kept coming, Allen scoring his fourth rifling a drive into the roof of the net with five to go.

There was still time for a seventh, as two subs combined, Jacob Pinnington speeding down the right and crossing for Archie Heron to glance his header into the bottom corner.

Luton will take on one of Cheltenham Town, AFC Wimbledon, Northampton Town or Exeter City in the semi-finals, while their next league game is at AFC Wimbledon U18s on Saturday, October 23.