Allen on the spot to defeat Cambridge U23s after trialist wins penalty for Hatters' development squad

Town match-winner Josh Allen

Striker Josh Allen scored a second half penalty as Luton's Development squad ran out 1-0 winners against Cambridge United U23s this afternoon.

The game held at St Neots' Premier Plus stadium, saw an un-named trialist among the starting XI for the Hatters, who went close early on, Tyrelle Newton denied by the U's keeper after combining well with TQ Addy.

Aidan Francis-Clarke snuffed out a Cambridge attack, as Tra Lucas then got away on the right hand side, his cross inches away from the stretching Addy.

Former Crystal Palace youngster Addy went close again moments later, scuffing wide of the target, while in the second period, he again forced the United keeper into a good save, before sending another attempt off target.

By this time a second trialist had entered the fray for Luton, and he was brought down on 56 minutes for a spotkick that Allen converted.

The substitute trialist was a constant threat in the closing stages, almost doubling the advantage, just missing Addy's cross

Town: Jameson Horlick; Josh Odell, Aidan Francis-Clarke, Josh Williams; Callum Nicolson, Casey Pettit (C), Tyrelle Newton, Trialist A; Tra Lucas (Trialist B), TQ Addy, Josh Allen.