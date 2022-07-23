Allen scores again as Luton's Development side draw with Biggleswade

Josh Allen was on target yet again for the Hatters Development team

Young striker Josh Allen score yet again as Luton's Development squad were held to a 1-1 draw by Southern League Division One Central side Biggleswade FC yesterday evening.

The visitors gave run outs to Avan Jones, Josh Williams and Casey Pettit, who featured in the first team's 2-0 win at Peterborough on Wednesday night, as they started strongly, Adam Wedd, who was part of Town’s academy last season, forced to clear the danger.

Midway through the half, Ed McJannet's deflected free kick was tipped over by Dan Green, who also denied Tyrelle Newton superbly in the first period.

Daniel Idiakhoa fired wide, before Luton fell behind five minutes into the second half, Alex Marsh netting from close range.

Town weren’t behind for long though, Idiakhoa sending Allen away and he scored his fifth goal in three matches so far.

Tom Coles hit the post on 66 minutes, before Horlick was called on to tip over a free kick, although Town went close to a winner in the final minutes, but were denied by some brave defending.

The Development squad are back in action next Friday night when they visit AFC Rushden & Diamonds.

Luton: Jameson Horlick, Avan Jones, Ben Tompkins, Josh Williams, Casey Pettit, Conor Lawless, Ed McJannet, Daniel Idiakhoa, Tyrelle Newton, Josh Allen, Tra Lucas.