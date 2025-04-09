Alli admits he went into autopilot to score first Championship goal for Luton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatters striker Milli Alli admitted he was running on autopilot when scoring his first ever Championship goal for Luton during last night’s crucial 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

The 25-year-old, who was on the field from the 17th minute after what initially looked like a serious hamstring injury to Alfie Doughty before he was thankfully able to trudge off, had already had a number of attempts at opening his account when bursting into the area from the left flank in the second period. One such foray saw his shot deflected wide by a covering Potters defender, before keeper Viktor Johansson batted away a low drive once the hosts had moved in front, as he saw another fierce drive repelled as well.

A header didn’t quite have enough power on it to cross the line either, but when his side needed it most, Alli came up with the goods, seeing the ball land at his feet once Jordan Clark had got a touch to Izzy Jones’ cross. He still had a lot to do though, with two City defenders converging on him, only for the attacker to ghost round the pair of them, and then with the angle looking against him, thrashed his shot through Johansson at his near post as it fairly arrowed into the net, sending the away end into bedlam.

Milli Alli scored his first Luton goal in stoppage time against Stoke City - pic: Sian Horn / PRiME Media Images

Speaking about his maiden strike in the second tier on his 11th outing for Town, Alli, who began the season with League One Exeter City before a January move to Kenilworth Road, said: “It’s a big pleasure, it took a while, and today was the day. Personally it’s great and as a team I couldn’t care who scored as we needed a point, but we’ve trained hard, been working on our play and it just showed.

"We didn’t stop, didn’t give up, so it was unbelievable from the boys to secure that point. A lot of the time in moments it just comes down to autopilot, do things as they come, so I was happy I made the right decision which came off with the goal. Getting to score a goal last minute, especially when we need as many points as we can get, it was very important for me and the club so I was very happy with that.

“The lads were brilliant, even when we went a goal down. It was unfortunate to see Alfie come off injured but the gaffer called upon me and I came and did a job where it needed to be done, so it was positive for me. Wherever I’m needed really I’ll come on and do a job, the gaffer called on me and it was a good job I did.”

With the goal coming at the end that Luton fans were housed, Alli was able to unveil his acrobatic celebration right in front of them, with a cartwheel and backflip to boot. He was then having his name sung long after the full time whistle had blown as both he and Thomas Kaminski were the last to return to the dressing room. On hearing his name chanted, he continued: “I was very grateful to celebrate in front of the fans, it was a dream come true. I could hear them all cheering and singing, so it was very nice to hear. I had some friends and family in the crowd too, so it was a great feeling.”

The result kept Luton’s chance of staying up alive too, as had the Potters taken all three points, Mark Robins’ team would have gone six ahead with only five games remaining. As it is, Town can take on Blackburn Rovers this weekend knowing that a victory could see them climb above the dotted line before what would be an almighty six-pointer against Derby County on Good Friday.

With the Hatters now on a five match unbeaten sequence, Alli added: “We’ve gathered up a lot of form and good performances the last few games. It would have been unfortunate for that to go to waste by coming away with nothing so I was very happy I was able to get the point. Of course, we’ve been playing very well the last few games, picked up a lot of form and we’d like to carry on and keep pushing on so it’s very positive. Every game is always big, especially in the position we are in now, and especially being at home. We have to do the same thing again, but be even better and push the performance to the next level.”