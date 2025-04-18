Alli on target as Luton grind out an absolutely priceless Rams victory

Milli Alli scores the only goal of the game at Pride Park - pic: Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Championship: Derby County 0 Luton Town 1

A stunning second half defensive performance from Luton put the cat right back amongst the pigeons once more in the battle for Championship survival this afternoon as they triumphed 1-0 at relegation rivals Derby County.

Following last weekend's 1-0 loss at Blackburn Rovers, a large number of Town fans had begun to accept it would be League One football for the Hatters next term, with anything but a win against one of their main relegation rivals at Pride Park, a ground the visitors had never won at, virtually sealing Town's fate.

However, they might have to reconsider that opinion such was the fight that Matt Bloomfield’s side showed against the Rams to seal what was a third absolutely colossal victory in four away matches. In what was the ultimate fixture of two halves, Luton got through to the break a goal to the good, giving a display that was the perfect away performance, disciplined, controlled, with the Rams very rarely getting anywhere near the visitors' goal.

That all changed after the break though, County simply hammering the ball into the Luton box whenever they could, but Town's defence, led by Mark McGuinness, to a man, were quite simply magnificent, heading everything away and putting their bodies on the line. On the occasion they were beaten, Thomas Kaminski proved a dependable last line of defence too, with two excellent saves, as they ground out an absolutely tremendous victory.

Earlier, boss Matt Bloomfield made two changes from the 1-0 loss to Blackburn Rovers, Kal Naismith and Lamine Fanne in for Tahith Chong and Liam Walsh who dropped to the bench, joined by young forward Taylan Harris. A game that looked to be played one hundred miles an hour in the early stages, on what was a poor Pride Park surface, with enough sand making it resemble a beach at times, saw Town strike with 10 minutes on the clock.

Winning a corner on the left hand side, Jordan Clark swung it over, Carlton Morris got up well to flick on and after Mark McGuinness caused problems, the ball dropping for an alive Milli Alli who held his nerve to sidefoot into the net and give Luton the dream start. Derby had to make a change on 15 minutes, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing going down injured and after what appeared an age, Kayden Jackson was brought on.

With Fanne's running power and athleticism ensuring there were very few lost causes for Town, he was proving adept at winning some pressure-relieving free kicks too. From one such set-piece, Luton could have doubled their advantage, as a deep ball was pumped into the area by Kaminski, Morris going to ground before it rebounded back to Fanne, whose volley was just a touch too high.

Corners were proving a real outlet for the Hatters, as on the half hour, another Clark delivery saw Morris keep it alive at the far post, and after twisting and turning his man, teed up Christ Makosso whose sidefooter rustled the side-netting, fooling the majority of the away end who thought it had gone in. Some magnificent defending from Makosso, who was starring once more for the Hatters, almost led to an opening, as he won the ball back superbly, Izzy Jones carrying on the good work and then Clark able to win another corner that when it came out to him, saw McGuinness head over under pressure.

Bar a spell of pinball from a corner that was hacked clear, the Rams didn't really threaten at any point, although Town were indebted to a vital deflection from McGuinness when Jerry Yates' lose range attempt took a deflection off Thelo Aasgaard and was dribbling into the bottom corner. After the break, Luton were indebted to another important block from McGuinness when Marcus Harness took advantage of a weak clearance, the Rams finally showing some real signs of life.

With an hour gone, the Rams were somehow not on level terms when Alli missed his clearance which saw Harness clean through on goal. His effort was beaten away by Kaminski, but fell to Yates who was able to bounce his rebound over the Luton keeper, although fortunately not the perfectly positioned McGuinness who was back on the line, his clearance grabbed by a grateful Kaminski.

The Luton stopper was called into action again moments later, as centre half Matt Clarke of all people got on the overlap and his cross eventually fell to Yates, but his shot was straight at Kaminski. In what was a complete turnaround to the first half, the Hatters were now unable to keep the ball as they had done in the first half, and were completely under the cosh.

Yates put another attempt wide to relieve some of the pressure, but it just kept on coming, Bloomfield responding by bringing on Teden Mengi and Reece Burke to shore up the back-line. With Town digging in, McGuinness superb throughout, Town also threw Marvelous Nakamba and Lasse Nordas, as they looked to wind the clock down whenever possible.

The Hatters were thankful to Kaminski once more with five minutes left, a high cross met by Clarke and dropping for Harness but the keeper had made himself big to block the close range header and then grab the loose ball too. The Belgian also used his legs well to deny Jackson’s cross-shot, as despite seven minutes of injury time being added, Town were able to see them out without any huge scares and seal a first win at the Rams for 35 years, when a certain Tim Breacker netted a screamer during a 3-2 last day triumph in 1990 which sealed Division One safety.

Although this one probably won’t rank quite as highly in the Hatters’ history, it was still celebrated wildly by the 3,000 supporters who made the trip, as Luton can now go into Monday’s home clash against play-off chasing Bristol City with renewed optimism that the Great Escape is still on.

Rams: Josh Vickers, Kane Wilson, Craig Forsyth, Sondre Langas (Kenzo Goudmijn 76), Jerry Yates, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing (Kayden Jackson 15), Nat Phillips, Marcus Harness, Matt Clarke, Harrison Armstrong (Tom Barkhuizen 90), Ebou Adams ©. Subs not used: Rohan Luthra,Ben Osborn, Liam Thompson, Jake Rooney, Erik Pieters, Lennon Wheeldon.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones (Reece Burke 73), Kal Naismith, Jordan Clark (Marvelous Nakamba 81), Lamine Fanne (Teden Mengi 72), Thelo Aasgaard, Milli Alli (Tahith Chong 90) Carlton Morris (C Lasse Nordas 81). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Liam Walsh, Taylan Harris, Zack Nelson. Referee: James Linington. Booked: Langas 30, Morris 37, Alli 68, Jackson 90.