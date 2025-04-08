Alli scores in stoppage time to snatch Luton a vital point at Stoke

Milli Alli earned Luton a late point at Stoke City - pic: Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Championship: Stoke City 1 Luton Town 1

Milli Alli's sensational stoppage time strike ensured Luton claimed what could be a hugely precious point in their bid to stay in the Championship this season with a 1-1 draw at relegation rivals Stoke City.

Town's hopes of staying afloat in the second tier appeared to have been hit by a body blow with 74 minutes on the clock when Luton-born midfielder Lewis Baker's cruelly deflected free kick flew into the net. However, Alli then stepped up to drill past Viktor Johansson in the first minute of five added on by the officials to claim a draw that although saw Town stay in the bottom three, crucially kept Stoke within arm’s length, also clawing a point back on Hull who lost 1-0 to Watford.

Going into the game, Town made one change from the 1-1 draw with Leeds United, Tahith Chong replacing the injured Elijah Adebayo, playing a far more advanced role than his wingback at Hull recently, supporting Carlton Morris in attack, with Thelo Aasgaard up there as well. Despite the obvious importance of the occasion, Luton made a bright start, Izzy Jones looking sharp, as he had calls for a penalty turned down inside 20 seconds, before winning a corner soon afterwards.

With centre half Mark McGuinness picking up a yellow after stepping across Sam Gallagher, the forward then reached a corner but put his header straight at Thomas Kaminski. In a season of injuries, Luton suffered yet another one on 15 minutes when Alfie Doughty went charging into a tackle but came off far worse, sitting on the turf holding his hamstring.

Thankfully he was able to trudge off around the hoardings to dogs abuse from the home fans for their former player, but his evening was done, Alli coming on in his place. With Gallagher in the side, the Potters were always a threat when delivering the ball to the imposing forward, something they did on 21 minutes, the forward nodding tamely behind on this occasion.

After a promising opening, the game then degenerated into a fairly poor spectacle, as bar the odd moment of quality from Aasaggard, there was precious little to mention on display. That almost changed in the closing stages of the half when a hopeful forward rebounded to Luton’s Norwegian international who clipped a lovely dipping volley that was only narrowly over the top.

A frustrated Morris then saw yellow for fouling Ashley Phillips as Aasgaard had another opening from a good Jones' run and cross, unable to get a firm connection on his header as it flashed wide. After the break, referee Dean Whitestone had to keep his wits about him as the home fans screamed for a second yellow for Morris after he collided with Phillips, even though the defender had just run across him giving him nowhere to go.

McGuinness, who was continuing to give everything for the cause despite his earlier caution, got a vital nick on a low strike to send it wide, as Bae Junho also saw yellow for sliding in on Makosso. The game started to open up though and definitely had an added spice to it by now, the ball nicked away from Morris who was about to have a free header, before Alli danced his way into the area and almost broke the deadlock, his effort deflecting over.

McGuinness headed the resulting corner wide, as the opening 10 minutes of the second period already had more excitement than the previous 45. Clark went for goal from a wide free kick but Johansson had it covered, as Stoke, with Junior Tchamadeu’s long throw reminiscent of Rory Delap from these parts, tried to put the visitors’ defence under as much pressure as possible.

Having handled Ben Wilmot's header on the hour mark, Kaminski was then almost left red faced on 62 minutes, as he took an advanced position off his line. The ball was fed through to Gallagher who got a fairly weak shot off but with Town’s stopper slipping, it trickled past him, but thankfully for the stopper, he saw it slide the wrong side of the post.

The Belgian was in action again on 66 minutes, getting his body behind Lewis Baker's instinctive 20-yard blast as it rebounded away from danger. A set-piece at the other end almost caused problems, as Clark’s delivery was met by Morris, Johansson colliding with his own player but Alli's header lacked power to go in.

With 70 minutes gone, Luton made a triple change, Lamine Fanne, Lasse Nordas and Reece Burke on for Walsh, Morris and Makosso. However, one of the replacements, Fanne was adjudged to have fouled Gallagher 25 yards from goal just four minutes later for a free kick that Lewis Baker took, as it hit another of the changes, Burke, on the shoulder, to wrongfoot the already diving Kaminski and fly into the net.

Luton threw Josh Bowler on and with Alli on the other flank having some real joy, he fired low, Johansson bundling the ball away, Bowler unable to sort his feet out to turn the rebound home from close range. The Hatters kept on pressing, Fanne released on the right, his low cross met by Nordas at the near post, who stabbed well wide on his left foot.

However, with five minutes added, the visitors needed just one of them to find the net, as Nordas nodded wide for Bowler, the winger linking with Jones. His cross saw Clark take to the sky and attempt an acrobatic overhead volley, getting the slightest nick which took it into Alli’s path. There was still plenty for the January signing to do, but he did it superbly, drifting past two markers and then hammering into the net to send the 1,000-plus visiting supporters wild.

Town might have won it, McGuinness’s header lacking the power to beat Johansson, but on another night of drama in the Championship, they can reflect on an important point, as they extended their unbeaten run to five games ahead of a must-win contest with Blackburn Rovers at Kenilworth Road this weekend.

Potters: Viktor Johansson, Wouter Burger, Lewis Baker, Bae Junho, Jordan Thompson (Ben Pearson 62), Ben Wilmot, Eric Bocat, Sam Gallagher (Lewis Koumas 86), Junior Tchamadeu, Ashley Phillips, Million Manhoff (Ali Al-Hamad 62). Subs not used: Jack Bonham, Lynden Gooch, Tatsuki Seko, Ryan Mmaee, Ben Gibson, Andrew Moran.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso (Reece Burke 70), Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Izzy Jones, Liam Walsh (Lamine Fanne 70), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty (Milli Alli 17),Tahith Chong (Josh Bowler 82), Carlton Morris (Lasse Nordas 70). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Kal Naismith, Zack Nelson, Teden Mengi. Referee: Dean Whitestone. Booked: McGuinness 4, Morris 42, Tchamadeu 47, Junho 50. Attendance: 21,226.