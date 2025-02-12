Alli starts for Luton but Doughty misses out on Sunderland clash

Championship: Sunderland v Luton Town

Luton wingback Alfie Doughty has missed out on tonight’s trip to Sunderland after suffering a slight hamstring/back injury.

The 25-year-old, who recently returned from ankle ligament damage, scored his first goal of the season in Town’s last clash, a 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday, could be back to face Sheffield United this weekend. He is one of two changes made by boss Matt Bloomfield for the contest at the Stadium of Light, with Jacob Brown dropping to the bench.

That means recent signing Millenic Alli is in for his full Town debut having come off the bench at Hillsborough, while youngster Zack Nelson also included as well, another new addition Lasse Nordas included on the bench as well. Defender Amari'i Bell was also absent having been ill in the week, while January transfer window addition Izzy Jones not involved yet again.

Millenic Alli starts for the Hatters at Sunderland - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Black Cats: Anthony Patterson, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil ©, Dan Ballard, Jobe, Patrick Roberts, Chris Rigg, Luke O'Nien, Wilson Isidor, Enzo Le Fee, Trai Hume. Subs: Simon Moore, Eliezer Mayenda, Salis Aboul Samed, Jenson Seelt, Chris Mepham, Milan Aleksic, Leo Hjelde. Trey Ogunsuyi, Harrison Jones.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters, Mads Andersen, Mark McGuinness, Joe Johnson, Lamine Fanne, Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Millenic Alli, Zack Nelson, Carlton Morris (C). Subs: Tim Krul, Elijah Adebayo, Kal Naismith, Josh Bowler, Daiki Hashioka, Liam Walsh, Lasse Nordas, Jacob Brown, Marvelous Nakamba. Referee: John Busby.