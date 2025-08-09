Andersen and Clark on target as Luton see off Peterborough

League One: Peterborough United 0 Luton Town 2

Second half goals from Mads Andersen and Jordan Clark saw Luton maintain their 100 percent start to the season courtesy of a much improved second half performance at Peterborough United this afternoon.

Following an insipid opening 45 minutes in the Cambridgeshire sun, Matt Bloomfield’s side looked to have that bit more intensity about them after the break, and once they broke the deadlock through Andersen’s header, there was never any concerns about where the points would end up. Ahead of kick-off, new signing Jerry Yates was handed an instant start as one of two changes, Shandon Baptiste also in, Nigel Lonwijk and Liam Walsh dropping to the bench.

The hosts had the first real attempt on target, but it was easy for Josh Keeley, as he was able to gather Brandon Khela's weak attempt from range. Town couldn't really get any sights of goal themselves in the opening 15 minutes as although both Yates and Nahki Wells broke the offside trap to the fury of the home support, the visitors weren't able to create a meaningful opportunity.

Luton won at 2-0 at Peterborough United this afternoon - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Luton should then have taken the lead on 18 minutes though when Clark's corner was met at the back post by Kal Naismith as the ball dropped invitingly for Christ Makosso who could only slam over the top on his left foot from 10 yards. The Hatters then started to enjoy their best period of play, as the midfield began to get to grips with things, Clark with one beautiful raking pass out to Mill Alli, with Baptiste doing the same twice in quick succession to Reuell Walters, but his delivery from the right flank was lacking.

It led to the game finally start to open up though, as a long ball saw the visitors caught out defensively, allowing Bradley Ihionvien to crack a shot that Keeley was able to easily parry away. Those bright moments then faded, as neither Yates or Wells got any real service, Alli also well marshalled on the left hand side, as the ball spend precious little time in Luton's final third, barring an Alli cross that went into the side-netting, Nicholas Bilokapic not tested once.

Wells did then fluff a great chance on the stroke of half time, as Keeley pumped the ball forwards and Alli caused trouble allowing the ball to bounce through to the summer addition who just needed to touch and shoot, but got it wrong, allowing the hosts to clear their lines. Bloomfield made one change at the break, Lonwijk coming on for Walters who had struggled at times against Abraham Odoh and not doing enough in the final third either.

Town almost made the ideal start to the second period, as Alli was sent sprinting away on the left and found the overlapping Kal Naismith but he could only sidefoot tamely into the side-netting rather than testing Bilokpaic or finding a team-mate. Luton then did start to show some kind of momentum, winning two corners in quick succession, the second of them saw Luton take the lead with an hour gone, Saville swinging the delivery and Andersen there to shrug off his man and send a diving header into the net.

With the deadlock broken, Town's superiority started to shine through, as a second goal looked like it would end any hopes the hosts had of getting something from the contest, the visitors changing things up, as Walsh and Lamine Fanne came on for Baptiste and Yates. Andersen then saw yellow for clipping his man, Harley Mills ambitiously trying to beat Keeley from almost 35 yards, the Town stopper allowing it to fly wide of the target.

Luton did get that second goal which they had been threatening, as a poor backpass put Bilokapic in a tight spot, immediately under pressure from Wells, who was able to block his clearance and then find Clark who cleverly evaded a last-ditch sliding tackle and then virtually walk the ball into the net. Injuries to Carl Johnston and one of the linesmen led to 10 minutes of stoppage time being played, but the Hatters, as they had done throughout the majority of the contest, never looked like in any danger of conceding as they comfortable saw out another three points, and a clean sheet to make it six from six.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Carl Johnston (C Gustav Lindgren 79), Archie Collins, Oscar Wallin (James Dornelly 87), Brandon Khela, Bradley Ihonvien, Abraham Odoh (Kyrell Lisbie 61), Cian Hayes, Donay O’Brien-Brady, Harley Mils (George Nevett 78), David Okagbue. Subs not used: Vicente Reyes, Ryan De Havilland, Chris Conn-Clarke.

Hatters: Josh Keeley, Reuell Walters (Nigel Lonwijk 46), Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Kal Naismith, Milli Alli, George Saville, Jordan Clark (Zack Nelson 97), Shandon Baptiste (Liam Walsh 71), Nahki Wells (Mark McGuinness 87), Jerry Yates (Lamine Fanne 71). Subs not used: James Shea, Cauley Woodrow, Booked: Okagbue 62, Andersen 72, Khela 82, Wells 84. Referee: Scott Oldham. Attendance: 10,827.