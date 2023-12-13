Andersen and Krul start but Luton U21s are knocked out of Premier Cup by Chelsea

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

First team duo Mads Andersen and Tim Krul both featured for Luton Town’s U21s last night as their Premier League Cup adventure came to an end when going down 2-1 to Chelsea at Kenilworth Road.

With Andersen having recently recovered from a hamstring injury suffered against Tottenham Hotspur in early October, the summer signing, who returned to the bench for the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, got a valuable hour under his belt.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile Krul, who has featured in just one first team match since arriving, that the Carabao Cup defeat to Exeter City, had the full 90 minutes between the posts, as England U17 international Joe Johnson also started.

Town defender Mads Andersen - pic: Liam Smith

Adrian Forbes’ side knew that only a win would be enough against a Blues side containing £17.2m signing Deivid Washington to maintain their hopes of reaching the knockout stages after three earlier defeats in the competition.

The early signs were good too, Jayden Luker denied by a good save from Eddie Beach, with Andersen seeing his shot blocked. Washington’s first time attempt rippled the side-netting, while just before the break. Zack Nelson saw his blast charged down.

In the second period, the Blues took the lead with 11 minutes gone, Zain Silcott-Duberry's scuffed shot wrong-footing Krul to nestle in the bottom corner.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Krul did well to prevent Chelsea doubling their lead, as Luker tried to restore parity just after the hour mark, Beach expertly preventing him from doing so. Just as Luton thought they could build a head of steam, they conceded again on 74 minutes, Tyrique George crashing home an unstoppable strike from 30 yards.

With just under 1,000 in attendance at Kenilworth Road, Town rallied, as they halved the deficit with eight minutes remaining, substitute Millar Matthews-Lewis finding the net from close range. Try as they might though, Forbes’ side couldn’t score again as they left empty-handed.

Town: Tim Krul, Jacob Pinnington, Joe Johnson, Ben Tompkins, Mads Andersen (Jack Bateson 60), Aidan Francis-Clark, Axel Piesold (Joshua Phillips 79), Jake Burger (Archie Heron 90), Oli Lynch (Millar Matthews-Lewis 79), Zack Nelson, Jayden Luker.

Sub not used: Jameson Horlick.