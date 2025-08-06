Andersen confident Luton will have learned a valuable lesson from Dons triumph

Town defender happy to be playing again after injury lay-off

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton defender Mads Andersen believes the Hatters will have learned a key lesson from Friday night’s opening 1-0 League One victory over AFC Wimbledon at Kenilworth Road.

The Danish centre half was named as the match sponsor’s man of the match for his part in keeping a clean sheet, as Town managed to eke out the three points with five minutes to go, Nahki Wells’ searching cross headed into his own net by Ryan Johnson. The fact that Luton, named as the favourites for the title this term by a number of bookmakers, were able to stay confident and eventually break their opponents down could be a real learning curve for the rest of the campaign according to Andersen, who said: “It was a difficult match for us, but I felt as we got more into the game we got better and better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We became more calm, did our job with the patterns we have been working on, but obviously the first game of the season is going to be a bit tricky, and they were making it very tricky for us. They showed us what League One is going to be like, so I think it’s going to be, when we look back at it again, a good learning curve. They wanted us to play into their press, so we had to be a bit calm, look for the right opportunities and when that one opened, we needed to take it.

Hatters defender Mads Andersen - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

“There are still a few things we need to work on, be a bit more confident in the last third but that will come. This is the first game of the season, we’ll get there. That’s how it’s going to be sometimes. We got a bit of luck and we need it. Where we want to be, you need a bit of luck sometimes and we’ve been very unfortunate the last couple of years, so maybe this is a sign of things turning around.”

Andersen’s appearance was just his 20th of his Hatters career since arriving two summers ago from Barnsley as he has suffered an injury-ravaged couple of years in Bedfordshire. The Dons victory was his first full 90 minutes since the 1-1 draw at Sheffield Wednesday in February, as he added: “I feel much better, much more confident in myself and my body, so I am just going to keep grinding, keep working hard and enjoy playing football. I haven’t been playing for a while so I was happy to be out there.”