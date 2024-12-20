Andersen makes first Luton start in over a year as Rams name ex-Hatters defender as skipper

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Championship: Luton Town v Derby County

Luton have handed defender Mads Andersen his first league start in well over a year as the centre half is Town's one change for this evening's Championship contest against Derby County.

The 26-year-old hasn't begun a match for the Hatters since the 1-0 Premier League defeat at home to Tottenham Hotspur on October 7, suffering with a succession of injuries since then, but he is fit enough to replace Daiki Hashioka as hosts boss Rob Edwards sticks with his preferred back three formation. New signing Erik Pieters has been named on the bench, alongside youngster Christian Chigozie.

On going up against a side who won promotion from League One last term and beat Portsmouth 4-0 last week, Edwards said: “They’re all big games, they’re all important, but obviously at home, because of how the last game went away from home, it ramps it up a little bit more going into two away games. We’ve got to focus on each and every one, we’re aware of what’s coming after but we can only focus on what’s ahead of us at the moment.

Mads Andersen gets his first start in over a year for the Hatters - pic: David Horn

"We all know it’s challenging away from home results-wise and then half a really good game, 60 minutes of a good performance, 30 minutes of a good performance, away from home it needs to be 97, 98 minutes to get something from the game. We’ve been punished for mistakes. At home there’s been a consistency there of getting results and in the main performances have been okay, so that’s what we’ll be looking to get. They’re a really quick, physically fast team, lots of speed in there, they’re a good team and Paul’s (Warne) done a really, really good job there.

"It will be another difficult game, two teams that will be aggressive and they'll look to try and win the game, so I think that will make for a decent watch, as both teams will be going for it. We've had a good week to be able to plan and prep and we look forward to another challenging game against opposition, who as you say last time out, were really, really good.”

Taking on a Rams outfit managed by former Rotherham United boss Warne, Edwards continued: “We’ve spoken a few times, gone up against each other once, but he’s someone I’ve got a lot of time for. I love his honesty, he’s one of my favourites. I do like him, so it will be nice to see him.”

The visitors have picked former Luton skipper Sonny Bradley to captain the side, with ex-Hatters forward James Collins on the bench, as Edwards added: “It’s always good to welcome back former players, people who have given so much to the club as well. So if they’re in and around it, it will be lovely to see them. I’msure the fans will give the a great reception, it’s always nice see them.”

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Victor Moses, Mads Andersen, Tom Holmes, Mark McGuinness, Tahith Chong, Tom Krauß, Jordan Clark, Jacob Brown, Carlton Morris, Elijah Adebayo. Subs: Tim Krul, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Taylor, Zack Nelson, Joe Johnson, Marvelous Nakamba, Erik Pieters, Christian Chigozie, Cauley Woodrow.

Rams: Jacob Widell Zetterstrom, Kane Wilson, Sonny Bradley ©, Ben Osborn, Jerry Yates. Nat Phillips, Kenzo Goudmijn, Kayden Jackson, Callum Elder, Ebou Adams, Curtis Nelson. Subs: Josh Vickers, Craig Forsyth, Tom Barkhuizen, James Collins, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, Marcus Harness, Joe Ward, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Dajaune Brown. Referee: Andrew Kitchen.