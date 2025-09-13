Andersen returns as Luton make one change to face Plymouth

League One: Luton Town v Plymouth Argyle

Defender Mads Andersen returns to the Luton side after Town manager Matt Bloomfield made one change to his starting line-up from the previous League One clash at Burton Albion before the international break to face Plymouth Argyle at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The 27-year-old had started all three of Town’s first matches in the third tier, before suffering a hamstring problem which sidelined him since the 2-1 defeat at Bradford City. However, with Mark McGuinness leaving to join Sheffield United on transfer deadline day, the Dane returns to take his place in the centre of the hosts’ back three.

Two of the Hatters’ deadline day additions, Shayden Morris and Joe Gbode are on the bench, although Bloomfield insists he doesn’t see former Aberdeen winger Morris as just an impact player, saying: “He’s both I hope. I think he has got a real good experience and real good history of impacting games as a finisher, I think that’s been proven up the road in Scotland. We also don’t want to just have him down as a substitute, as a finisher, we want him to be ready to start games and impact games from the bench as we see fit.

Mads Andersen is back in the Hatters' starting line-up this afternoon - pic: Andy Rowland / PRiME Media Images

“Every game is going to give us different challenges. Against Burton we were ahead in the game so it was about just continuing what we were doing, there’s going to be other games where we might not be ahead where we might need players from the bench to come and turn it in our favour, especially those wingback positions that are real high distance, high speed, sprint distances.

"You need two players for each position who can carry the threat for you, so it’s really important that we have the competition in wide areas, but also the camaraderie and team ethos that if one’s tired, the other one comes on and carries the threat and carries the fight. I hope that more good performances, more points can just keep building that feelgood factor and we can build something special. That’s absolutely my desire. League One will give us lots of different challenges throughout the season and we have to be ready to encounter those challenges with the right players for what we feel is right for each game.”

Hatters: Jake Keeley, Gideon Kodua, Christ Makosso, Mads Andersen, Nigel Lonwijk, Milli Alli, George Saville, Jordan Clark (C), Zack Nelson, Lasse Nordås, Jerry Yates. Subs not used: James Shea, Kal Naismith, Liam Walsh, Shayden Morris, Nahki Wells, Joe Gbode, Cohen Bramall.

Pilgrims: Luca Ashby-Hammond, Mathias Rose, Brendan Wiredu, Joe Edwards (C), Lorent Tolaj, Bali Mumba, Alex Mitchell, Caleb Watts, Matachi Boateng, Bradley Ibrahim, Matthew Sorinola. Subs not used: Zak Baker, Owen Oseni, Law McCabe, Brendan Galloway, Bim Pepple, Owen Dale, Tegan Finn. Referee: Ollie Yates.