Andersen wants to emulate ex-Liverpool defender Agger and earn a senior Denmark call-up with Luton

​Town’s summer signing Mads Andersen is hoping to emulate his hero, Liverpool defender Daniel Agger, and earn a senior Denmark call-up during his time with Luton this season.

​The 25-year-old has played once for his country before, that a 0-0 draw against Israel in the UEFA European U19 Championships in 2015, but senior honours have eluded him ever since.

However, a move to the Premier League could see his profile sky rocket, as his determination to feature for the Danes when sealing his transfer from Barnsley to the newly-promoted Hatters was clear to see.

Mads Andersen brings the ball out of defence for the Hatters - pic: Liam Smith

Speaking to both the Luton News and SpilXperten, he said: “Absolutely, that’s a goal of mine obviously, so I hope that Luton can help me get there.

"Of course, it is my goal to play as many matches as possible for Luton, and then I want to be on the national team.

"That's my goal, and I will work extremely hard and do my best to achieve it.

"I haven't talked to Kasper Hjulmand about my move to Luton, so that's something I still need to do."

Growing up being such a fan of Agger, who had a 12-year career with Brondby and the Reds, playing over 200 times when at Anfield and also winning 75 caps for Denmark too, definitely shaped Andersen’s allegiances during his younger days.

That has all changed now that he is at Kenilworth Road though, as he continued: “I did follow Liverpool because of Daniel Agger, he played in my position, and now I'm going to be following Luton.

"I don't think I will realise until we play them (Liverpool), so it's going to be a big moment for me.

“I think most of the stadiums are going to be a bit of a different experience to enter.

"Anfield, obviously, is a big one and hopefully, we can go there and do a good job.”

With Andersen having another terrific season at Barnsley, who were beaten in the play-off final against Sheffield Wednesday, named in the League One Team of the Year, then he wasn’t at all shocked to hear of the Hatters’ interest in bringing him to Kenilworth Road.

He added: “I had an incredibly good season in League One, where I also made it to the Team of the Year.

"I attended Luton's match against Coventry knowing they were interested in me.

"I thought, okay, if they can get promoted, there could definitely be an opportunity here.

"So, no, this transfer didn't come as a surprise at all, I thought it was quite natural, actually."

"There are many Danes who don't know how good I am.