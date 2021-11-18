Angry Hatters boss insists 'someone needs a slap' over a 'mental' run of away games for Luton

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Town manager Nathan Jones has slammed the fixture schedule once more, declaring that 'someone needs a slap' as his side begin a run of six away games out of nine when heading to QPR tomorrow.

Following their trip to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, the Hatters then go to Nottingham Forest on Tuesday night, before entertaining Cardiff City on Saturday, November 27.

Luton are on the road once more at Blackpool the next weekend, as Fulham visit Kenilworth Road on December 11, Town then going to Reading on December 18, hosting Bristol City on Boxing Day.

Jones' side will travel to both Swansea City and Coventry City over the festive period, as Jones voiced his displeasure at the amount of miles his squad are being forced to clock up, saying: "It’s a mental run, how can you have six out of nine away from home? What happened to one home, one away?

"It’s mental, it’s crazy, I’m sick of talking about this and someone needs a real good slap because it’s terrible that this happens.

"Three of the next four are away from home, how can that happen? How can that be fair competition where you have to keep going away, away, away?

"And it’s over the Christmas period too. Someone must have just thought, 'let’s just send those, let’s just send those away all over Christmas and the new year, let’s do that.'

"It’s stupid, it's bonkers, it's crazy and I really don’t understand how you can have six.

"Yes, if you have five away and four at home, then fine, but six and three, it’s double the amount of away games to home games, I don't understand it.

“I remember a time when you had one home, one away, one home, one away, one home, one away and it went like that for 46 games, what happened to that?

"I’m sure there's an even number of teams in the league.

"So if you do that you can go home, away, home, away, home, away, instead of having two massive journeys in midweek and then be exhausted and come in for a home game which that's the one you've got to take advantage of, I don't understand it, I really don't.

"It's just mental, someone in their wisdom would have thought, 'let's just give them away, away, away,' it’s crazy, as away games are more difficult than home games.

"It's strange as we haven't had six and three of home games, so I don't know.