Anguished Bloomfield urges Luton to be more 'ruthless' after Bluebirds loss

Town have 23 shots during weekend reverse

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield wants his side to become far more ‘ruthless’ in front of goal as they surrendered their unbeaten home record when beaten 1-0 by Cardiff City this afternoon, a game that he felt the Hatters deserved to get something from.

The Town chief saw his side have 23 shots in total throughout the game, with seven of them on target, the same as they had managed in their previous four league games, only to find visiting stopper Nathan Trott in superb form. He started his day by denying Nahki Wells easily enough, before a wonderful stop when George Saville let fly from outside the box, turning his drilled half volley behind, also denying Christ Makosso to, who had reached Saville’s dangerous free kick.

Trott, born in Bermuda, and on loan from FC Copenhagen, also parried from Lasse Nordas, before producing one of his best of the afternoon in clawing away Mark McGuinness’s downward header early in the second period, then using his legs to repel from Nordas’s low shot too. Despite Trott’s heroics, there were also serious question marks over Luton’s finishing once more, with the Hatters having 30 touches in the Bluebirds’ penalty area.

Wells sidefooted wide when sent clean through on the angle, Makosso also steering off target in the second period as did Jordan Clark, who took a heavy touch when trying to round Trott, while Milli Alli missed the target twice too. It meant that the Bluebirds, who had 16 shots of their own, three on target, were able to snatch the points when Chris Willock fired home after winning the ball back on the edge of Town’s area with 68 minutes gone, leading Bloomfield to say: “We had plenty of chances, plenty of opportunities, no goals and it’s frustrating to lose the game.

“We'd have taken that number of opportunities before the game, we'd have taken that number of big chances before the game, so it's just frustrating that we haven't managed to take one. Any game where the opposition goalkeeper is man of the match you're going to feel slightly aggrieved, he made a couple of great saves. He's obviously a top young goalkeeper and had a good day today.

“Yes, we can go through the number of chances we had again from set-piece situations, from one-on-one moments, Milli’s done particular well, one v one against his full back, we’re able to get him higher up the pitch, and there's just a number of chances we've gone through and not been able to take, so we’re just utterly frustrated with that. I’m disappointed to sit here without anything from the game as on performance and chance creation, we absolutely deserved something from it.

“We want to score goals and we want to entertain and we want our crowd to enjoy watching us. To create the number of chances we did today, to create the xG (expected goals) we did, to create the clear-cut chances that we did, we have to be more ruthless and the games are decided in both boxes, unfortunately for us today, that’s where we’ve come up short.”

Striker Wells, who reached double figures for Bristol City in the Championship last year, had another decent opening, putting a volley over when picked out at the back post. He had been recalled ahead of another recent addition in Jerry Yates, who came on during the second period, and dragged an attempt of his own into the hoardings.

On that decision, Bloomfield continued: “He (Wells) had a muscle tweak last Wednesday and only had one day’s training, but Jerry’s not done a proper pre-season and we felt like he’d been leading the line for us and running so much. Coming off the back of Tuesday evening, in training, he looked slightly fatigued and tired, so we felt like he could come on and have an impact, I think he added a bit of zip to us when he came on.”

Although Town had the best chances of the first half, they always appeared in danger of conceding too, David Turnbull off target, while Robinson missed his kick from close range, Liam Walsh blocking the midfielder’s attempt, as keeper Josh Keeley did superbly to save Robinson’s effort from the halfway line too. They then got what turned out to be the winner, when Luton were enjoying their best spell in the second period, Walsh giving the ball away just outside his box and Willock able to beat McGuinness and hammer into the corner.

The impressive Ruben Colwill missed a great chance to make it 2-0 at the death, dispossessing Kal Naismith and running clean through, dinking wide of the target, as Bloomfield added: “I think Cardiff are a very good team, first and foremost. They’ve got some very, very good individuals who can hurt you at any moment.

"I think that like Tuesday evening (against Wigan Athletic), their biggest chances came from transitional moments where we've given the ball away, so it’s something we’re going to have to pay a lot of attention to, where and when we risk the football. It's something for us to absolutely go away and analyse like we have done this week and correct and improve ready for next Saturday.”