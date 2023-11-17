Ankle and hamstring injuries rule Luton's 'shining light' Ogbene out of Ireland's trip to Amsterdam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton forward Chiedozie Ogbene has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s final Euro 2024 qualifying clash with the Netherlands in Amsterdam tomorrow due to concerns over his hamstring and ankle.

The 26-year-old has starred for both club and country this season, winning a host of admirers during the Hatters’ start to life in the Premier League and also impressing against the Dutch when the two sides met in Dublin in September.

He was called up by manager Stephan Kenny for Saturday's contest and also the friendly against New Zealand on Tuesday, but will now miss both, as speaking at his pre match press conference, Kenny told RTE: “Unfortunately, Chiedozie Ogbene is out.

Chiedozie Ogbene in action for Luton at Manchester United on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

"An ankle injury has ruled him out.

"He hasn't been able to train this week, he hasn’t trained at all, he hasn’t been able to put his foot in a boot properly.

"He had a tight hamstring that forced him to come off late against Liverpool.

"He played against Manchester United last week, but he didn’t feel that he could sprint fully and has been anxious about that as well."

Kenny, whose position is under serious pressure due to a poor qualifying campaign, was frustrated to lose the services of a player who has won 19 caps, adding: “Chiedozie has been brilliant, he has been excellent.

"He has been a shining light for us, but regardless it is an opportunity for other players and that is the way we certainly have to view it."