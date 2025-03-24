Ankle injury rules Town forward out for the rest of the season

Brown won’t feature for Luton again this campaign

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton striker Jacob Brown has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an ankle injury during the goalless draw against Middlesbrough recently.

The 26-year-old, who had come on early in the second half to replace Elijah Adebayo, hurt himself when attempting to unleash a shot, only to connect with a visiting defender and was booked by referee Farai Hallam. Although he tried to carry on, Brown was swiftly replaced and, for the second year running, will now be unavailable for the final stages of the campaign, having missed the final few months when Town were in the Premier League due to a serious knee issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a message to Hatters supporters, the 26-year-old said: “Unfortunately my season has been cut short due to an ankle injury picked up during the game against Middlesbrough. I am gutted that I will not be able to help the team and this club on the pitch in these final games but I will do everything I can to support the boys from the sideline. We need your support now more than ever ready for the final push. Injuries, as difficult as they are, are part and parcel of the game and through experience I know I will come through the other side stronger. See you soon, Browny.”

Luton forward Jacob Brown has been ruled out for the rest of the season - pic: David Horn / PRiME Media Images

Discussing the absence of the former Stoke City and Barnsley forward, who has netted seven goals in 52 matches since moving to Kenilworth Road in the summer of 2023, boss Matt Bloomfield told the club’s official website: “Browny is one of the most honest, hard-working guys I’ve come across in the game in terms of his honesty for himself and the group. He is willing to be all-in for the group and put the club ahead of everything, whether that’s from the start or coming on as a finisher.

"He was actually doing really well as a finisher recently, impacting games, so we are bitterly disappointed to lose him for the rest of the season. Because of the type of guy he is, I know he’ll do everything he can to support the rest of the players from the sidelines because he has the group and the rest of the club at heart. I’ve loved working with him for the short time that we’ve been together, he’s a great character who always wants to help others, and I look forward to having him back when he’s fit.”