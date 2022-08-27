Annoyed Jones feels officials cost Luton victory as Blades equaliser is allowed to stand despite clear offside

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Luton boss Nathan Jones was left annoyed after believing his side were cost victory by the officials in last night’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield United at Kenilworth Road.

After taking the lead through Carlton Morris’s second goal in as many games early on, Town were good value for their lead at the break.

They couldn’t hold on though, as eight minutes into the second period, they were pegged back when Oli McBurnie volleyed home from close range after a spell of concerted pressure.

However TV replays showed that in the build-up to the goal, Blades midfielder Sander Berge was clearly offside when reacting to McBurnie’s knock-down and fortunate to escape giving away a free kick for his challenge on not only Town stopper Ethan Horvath, but defender Dan Potts too.

Speaking to Sky afterwards, Jones said: “The build-up to that is a disgrace.

“Leading into that, one there's an offside, two, there's two fouls in the build up to the second corner that they scored from.

"That's not good enough for me, not good enough.

“My team were absolutely at it for 90 minutes, finished really strong, looked like we could win the game, that's all I could see, as Sheffield United are a real top side, but tonight we showed we are as well.

"I don't think, I know Sander Berge is offside, because when McBurnie heads it and it goes up in the air, he's two yards offside, not close, he’s two yards offside.

“Then he goes in and fouls our keeper, then they foul afterwards, so there’s two fouls and an offside in the build-up to the goal.

“They (officials) can't see it, so I don't know what they've come for.

“That's their job and that annoys me, that really annoys me as my team have put on a performance tonight worthy of more.