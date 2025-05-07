Apologetic Hatters keeper is 'truly sorry' for Luton's relegation to League One

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Town stopper can't prevent a second successive relegation

Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski has stated he is ‘truly sorry’ for the Hatters’ relegation to League One on Saturday.

The Belgian international, who signed in the summer of 2023 from Blackburn Rovers, endured a tough season both on and off the pitch, starting out with conceding four during Town’s 4-1 loss to fellow relegated side Burnley in their opening contest, which went on to set the tone for much of the campaign. Kaminski was then sent off after just 30 minutes during his first away game at Portsmouth, as having been booked for timewasting, then received his yellow card after racing out his area and cleaning out Paddy Lane.

That saw the stopper miss the 1-0 reverse at Preston North End, as he finally got his first clean sheet during the 1-0 win at Millwall in September, although Luton continued to struggle after that, particularly defensively, as the 3-0 victory over sworn enemies Watford on home soil, was one of just three more shut-outs before Christmas.

Hatters keeper Thomas Kaminski looks at the pitch before Town's 5-3 defeat at West Bromwich Albion on Saturday - pic: Paul Harding/Getty Images

Following Rob Edwards’ departure and Matt Bloomfield’s appointment in January, after the 4-0 loss to Burnley, which came when the visitors were down to 10 men after just 20 minutes this time, Kal Naismith dismissed for two rash challenges, the Hatters were finally able to start stopping the flow of goals against.

With a settled back-line, Luton went on to concede just five times in their next nine fixtures, with one of those matches, the 1-0 victory over Coventry City, saw Kaminski bravely opt to play despite the tragic news that his father Jacek had passed away just a few days beforehand, received a spine-tingling ovation from the packed Kenilworth Road crowd on 65 minutes.

However, needing just a draw to stay up on the final day of the campaign at West Bromwich Albion, Town picked the worst moment for their bad habits to resurface, breached five times in the opening hour as they were eventually hammered 5-3, going down on goal difference having been leapfrogged by Hull City as they draw 1-1 at Portsmouth.

Writing on Instagram, an apologetic Kaminski said: “It hurts, and it hurts a lot. I’m truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. This wasn’t what any of us wanted, nor what this club or its people deserved. It’s been a very tough season, with difficult moments, but you’ve always been there. Thank you deeply to all the fans for never leaving us aside, not even for a moment.”