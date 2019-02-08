Are Luton Town Championship-bound? Here's the total number of points needed for automatic League One promotion since 2001

Here - we take a look at the total number of points both of the top two have been promoted with since the turn of the century. Click and scroll through the pages to see how each individual club has done.

1. 2000/01 Champions: Millwall (93). Runner-up: Rotherham United (91) Getty Buy a Photo

2. 2001/02 Champions: Brighton and Hove Albion (90). Runner-up: Reading (84) Getty Buy a Photo

3. 2002/03 Champions: Wigan Athletic (100). Runner-up: Crewe Alexandra (86) Getty Buy a Photo

4. 2003/04 Champions: Plymouth Argyle (90). Runner-up: Queens Park Rangers (83) Getty Buy a Photo

View more