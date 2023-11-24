Arsenal midfielder ahead of schedule in his bid to return from hamstring injury for Luton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Luton’s on-loan Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga could well return from his hamstring injury ahead of schedule according to Town boss Rob Edwards.

The 24-year-old was one of the Hatters’ two temporary additions over the summer, joining Manchester City’s Issa Kabore at Kenilworth Road, as he signed from the Gunners on transfer deadline day.

After starting against both Fulham and Wolves, the Belgian international was forced off in his second outing, with Edwards stating he had unfortunately suffered a serious hamstring problem that was due to keep him out for a lengthy period of time.

Midfielder Albert Sambi Lokonga in his one Luton appearance at Kenilworth Road so far - pic: Liam Smith

Lokonga has missed the last seven top flight encounters for Town, but has been shown in videos recently getting put through his places in training sessions with his team-mates at the Brache.

He also added on a recent Instagram post: “TOUGH TIMES CREATE STRONG MEN.”

That led Edwards to speak about the former Anderlecht youngster’s chances of coming back in the not too distant future and give Luton a huge boost in their battle to stay up, as he said: “Sambi’s doing well but he’s not ready yet.

"He’s joining in big elements of training now so I’m looking forward to having him back.

"I don't want to put any unnecessary pressure on him, but I think he might be a little bit ahead of schedule which is great.

“I really like Sambi, he’s been unfortunate as he came in for those first two games against Fulham and Wolves and unfortunately got injured, a nasty hamstring injury as well at the time.

"He was really showing his quality and beginning to help us really evolve as a team as well.

"He was starting to give us some really linking in the midfield, some really good control as well, but then he’s not been able to play as much.