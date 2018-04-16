Artell thought Railwaymen deserved something from Town defeat

Crewe Alexandra boss David Artell felt his side should have left Kenilworth Road with something to show for their efforts after losing 3-1 at the weekend.

The visitors had taken a first half lead when Jordan Bowery raced away to score, only for the Hatters to hit back, in front at the break through Danny Hylton and Elliot Lee, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu sealing victory early in the second period.

Like most managers this season, Artell couldn’t resist mentioning Town’s supposedly superior budget during his post match press conference, while he also felt Hatters should have been down to 10 men, berating referee Ben Toner as he walked off both at half time and full time.

Speaking afterwards, he said: “We gave it a right good go, Luton are a good team and will deserve promotion.

“Should we have got something? Possibly. But they scored two worldies and that’s why they are top of the league.

“It was a good game to watch. They should have had a lad sent off when he stood on Ben Garratt’s head but I won’t go on about referees.

“I’ve told them, Luton believe they are a good team because they are all on four-times more money than we are, but we should believe too because we are a good team.

“We should have got something here.

“Their first was a real poor goal to concede, the other two sometimes you have to accept.

“The lad’s hit a screamer, there was foul in the build-up, but again, I don’t want fans to think that I’m ref bashing as I’m not.

“This was a setback but we won’t get down, it is a time for reflection and we need to be better to be where Luton are.

“That’s possible and we all believe that.”