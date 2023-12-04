Arteta unsure whether Tomiyasu will be fit for Luton as Saka set for 200th Gunners outing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will make a late decision on whether or not to use Japanese international Takehiro Tomiyasu at Luton Town tomorrow after the defender came off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-1 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 25-year-old, who moved to the Emirates from Italian side Bologna for £17.2m in August 2021, has played 24 times for club and country this season, with five starts in the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the Arsenal website about his chances of playing at Kenilworth Road, Arteta said: “We assessed him after the game, we took him off as a precaution so we'll wait. Whether it's useful to use him or not, we will decide tomorrow. He’s a strong boy and hopefully he'll be fine.”

Takehiro Tomiyasu goes off against Wolves on Saturday - pic: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Although long term absentees Fabio Vieira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe and Jurrien Timber are all missing, England international Ben White is available and now back up to full speed once more, as Arteta continued: “After his injury and the way we decided to manage his load, he's feeling perfect and back to fitness. He played some minutes and he's now in a good place.”

One player who is expected to most definitely feature is Bukayo Saka as the 22-year-old will make his 200th appearance for the Gunners.

The England star has also added 47 goals in that time, as Arteta added: “That’s not bad at his age! It’s gone really fast but it shows again the consistency and the availability that he has had over the last few years. It has been tremendous and the impact that he's had in the team has been really positive.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s like watching a kid raise, and get older, mature and evolve. And he still has the same humility and willingness to get better and better and get to know the people close to him in his life, and the impact they have on him.