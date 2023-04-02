Assertive Osho is mentally stronger after coming through his tough time for the Hatters

Hatters defender Gabe Osho believes his new-found assertiveness and run of consistently high-class displays can be put down to manager Rob Edwards’ confidence in him plus also becoming mentally stronger following a number of personal lows this season.

The 24-year-old found it tough to break into the team under Nathan Jones at the beginning of the campaign, starting just six games when the Welshman was in charge, as his first moment to forget came in the 4-0 defeat at Watford in October, on as a half-time substitute and then dismissed for a rash late challenge, publicly castigated by the former manager too.

Once Edwards came in, Osho started the 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough, but was then sent off for the second time in five matches during the 2-1 win over Norwich City, although his first booking was due to an awful decision by referee Tim Robinson.

Suspended for two games, he quickly returned to the side, but went on to give to give away a penalty in the 1-1 draw with Coventry City after fouling Viktor Gyokeres and also two matches later, handballing in the 1-0 defeat to Burnley for another spot-kick, which cost his side a more than deserved point.

Despite the errors, his actual performances remained impressive, as Edwards kept faith with him, starting the former Reading youngster in 14 of his 18 league matches so far, including the last 11 in a row, his backing paying off handsomely too, Osho turning in some terrific showings in a miserly Hatters defence, who have kept five clean sheets in that time.

His finest moment came with the opening goal during the 2-0 win over Watford yesterday, as he earned cult hero status among the home faithful with his crying eyes celebration to the visiting fans after tucking home from close range, responding to having been waved off by Hornets player William Van Troost during that forgettable day at Vicarage Road.

Asked just how much going through such a difficult period has helped him reach the heights he is currently attaining, Osho said: “A lot, I think that was the first sending off I’ve ever got in my career, so that kind of experience, but it was more than just that game.

Gabe Osho heads clear against Watford during Luton's 2-0 victory

"It’s the Norwich sending off, the penalties, everything just kind of builds and it built within me and I feel just stronger now mentally.

"When you're mentally stronger you start to show yourself a bit more physically and your play just starts to get a bit more confident.

"So the Watford game was a start and there’s been a couple of other things, but now the confidence is really there for myself, so I just want to keep showing everyone.

“It’s rare that people’s careers just go like that (upwards), that was definitely a blip, those couple of months.

"It’s good to be able to just really put that behind me now and just get my head down and work every day and see where we can go as a club.”

Having been given the vote of confidence from his manager, Osho keeping a fit Reece Burke out of the side now, his long-range passing and ability to bring the ball out of defence is becoming a real feature of Town’s game now, allowing Luton to work their way through the pitch rather than resorting to going long, which had crept into the play earlier in the season.

A positive mentality is really paying off too, as the centre half now doesn’t dwell on any past mistakes, or the goings on up the M1 ahead of the rematch, continuing: “Yes, I think so, of late I’ve tried to just put that to the back of my mind.

“I didn’t really go into it today thinking I had to redeem myself for what has gone on, the manager’s stuck by me and the players having given me that confidence as well, so it feels good now.

“It’s not something I thought about going into the game, I think now we just have to keep looking forward game by game now and see where we can end up.

“The difference now between the team and the team back then, it’s not just personnel or manager, it’s the whole feeling of the team.

"I think everyone just feels more confident and more assertive, definitely myself anyway, so I’m just glad to be able to show that today.”

Although Edwards wasn’t in charge of Osho during that game against his former Watford side, he was happy to see the defender grabbing the limelight for the right reasons during the terrific derby day success,

He added: “It was a nice one for Gabe, he was a little bit touch and go throughout the week, he was just feeling one or two knocks, but he showed a lot of character today.

"I thought he was outstanding and deserved his goal.

"His performances, I think everyone can see of late, since we’ve come in have been excellent.